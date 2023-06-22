Tears Of The Kingdom: 10 Surprising Ways Fans Are Using Recall

In Tears of the Kingdom, Link gets a whole new suite of abilities granting him mastery over the physical world around him as well as control over time itself. With Recall, Link can stop time, select an object previously in motion, and send it backwards. It’s an essential tool for getting around some of the game’s puzzles, but it’s also an opportunity for players to come up with unconventional solutions to the game’s various challenges, and that includes combat.

Advertisement

So here are 10 cool ways we’ve seen Recall deployed. All but one of these should be fairly straightforward to do on your own, and probably without much practice.

