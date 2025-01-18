6 Things To Know Before Starting Persona 5 Tactica
Nintendo Finally Reveals The Switch 2, Elon Musk And Asmongold Clash, And More Of The Week's Top Stories

Culture

Nintendo Finally Reveals The Switch 2, Elon Musk And Asmongold Clash, And More Of The Week's Top Stories

Also an Oblivion remake is coming, and we got our first look at a new RPG from devs of The Witcher 3

nintendo
By Kotaku Staff
Image for article titled Nintendo Finally Reveals The Switch 2, Elon Musk And Asmongold Clash, And More Of The Week&#39;s Top Stories
Image: Team Fortune, Nintendo, Valve / Kotaku / gruizza (Getty Images), Bethesda, Rebel Wolves, id Software / Kotaku, Photo: Jeff Bottari / Asmongold / Kotaku (Getty Images), Nintendo, Screenshot: EA / BioWare, Australian Open / Kotaku

The week’s top story is easily the fact that our long wait for a first look at the Switch 2 is finally over. Nintendo finally showed off the device (and what seems to be a new Mario Kart) in a sleek new trailer, and though we’ll seemingly have to wait until early April to get much in the way of concrete details, there’s plenty to pore over and speculate about here.

Also, the development of acclaimed Steam shooter Fortune’s Run is on hold as the developer revealed she has to serve time in prison. Meanwhile, Elon Musk and YouTuber Asmongold have clashed after Asmongold was among those calling out Elon’s lack of prowess at Path of Exile 2 after the billionaire claimed to be one of the top-ranked players in the world. Click on for all the details about these stories and more.

2 / 11

Critically Acclaimed Steam Shooter Indefinitely On Hold After Dev Reveals She’s Going To Prison

An alien looks through neon green goggles.
Image: Team Fortune

Fortune’s Run is a sci-fi immersive sim about surviving the industrial wreckage of Earth after humanity has escaped to the stars. The shooter RPG blew some critics away when they tried the demo back in 2023. Now the early access game’s future has been plunged into uncertainty after its developer revealed she’s going to prison. - Ethan Gach Read More

3 / 11

Elon Musk And Asmongold Are Fighting After The Streamer Accused Him Of Being A Fake Gamer

Elon Musk and streamer Asmongold appear side-by-side.
Photo: Jeff Bottari / Asmongold / Kotaku (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s much-publicized gaming prowess has come under intense scrutiny in recent days and he’s not taking it too well. The tech billionaire unfollowed Twitch streamer and YouTuber Zack “Asmongold” Hoyt on X (formerly known as Twitter) and proceeded to leak private DMs between the two after Hoyt joined a chorus of gaming content creators calling Musk a fraud when it came to his alleged Path of Exile 2 obsession. - Ethan Gach Read More

4 / 11

Switch 2 Officially Revealed By Nintendo

An image of a Switch 2 against a multicolored background.
Photo: Nintendo

After months of fan speculation and an outpouring of alleged leaks, we got to gaze upon the actual Switch 2. Nintendo announced the new gaming console with a short YouTube video showcasing the new hardware, which includes magnetic Joy-Con controllers, a bigger screen, and backwards compatibility with original Switch games. It also gives fans their first glimpse of what people are speculating is Mario Kart 9. - Ethan Gach Read More

5 / 11

19,000 Games Came To Steam In 2024 And 80 Percent Of Them Had Almost No Players

An image shows a man walking through a flood of video games.
Image: Valve / Kotaku / gruizza (Getty Images)

Nearly 19,000 video games were released on Steam in 2024. That’s a lot! In fact, it’s more than hit the platform in any other year. But most of those games, around 80 percent of them in fact, went mostly unplayed, according to publicly available data. - Zack Zwiezen Read More

6 / 11

Dragon Age Voice Actor Arrested After Threatening Ex With ‘Revenge Porn’

Dragon Age's Cullen Rutherford prepares to do something terrible.
Screenshot: EA / BioWare

Jonathon Rees, better known by his stage name, Greg Ellis, was the voice behind Dragon Age’s fan-favorite templar knight and romanceable NPC companion, Cullen Rutherford. He was arrested last week on multiple charges of coercion, unlawful surveillance, and harassment stemming from a 2022 breakup after which he allegedly threatened his ex with “revenge porn.” - Ethan Gach Read More

7 / 11

Why A Major Tennis Tournament Looks Like Wii Sports On YouTube

An image shows a digital tennis player as seen in the AO broadcast.
Screenshot: Australian Open / Kotaku

The Australian Open, the first big professional tennis tournament of 2025, is happening right now in Melbourne. But depending on where you live or whether you have access to cable or not, it’s very possible that you can’t easily or freely watch matches. Don’t worry, the Australian Open has a solution and it looks a lot like a video game. - Zack Zwiezen Read More

8 / 11

An Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Is Coming And It Could Be Out This Year

A knight stands in front of a burning castle.
Image: Bethesda

After years of rumors suggesting it was in the works, a remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion appears to be closer to releasing than ever, with some sources suggesting it could come as early as 2025. The modern version, created in Unreal Engine 5, would give fans of the open-world RPG series something to take their minds off of the ongoing wait for The Elder Scrolls VI. - Ethan Gach Read More

9 / 11

Ex-Witcher Devs Tease New Vampire RPG And It Looks Really Cool

A shadowy figure jumps through red clouds.
Image: Rebel Wolves

What if the next Witcher game starred a vampire instead of Geralt? That’s one of the selling points behind The Blood of Dawnwalker, a new RPG from some of the masterminds behind The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077. Rebel Wolves, formed in 2022 by a bunch of ex-CD Projekt Red developers, revealed the game this week in a new teaser trailer. It looks pretty legit. - Ethan Gach Read More

10 / 11

A PDF File Is The Latest Unlikely Thing Doom Has Been Ported To

A screenshot of PDF Doom with the Doomguy's face pasted on it.
Image: id Software / Kotaku

A crafty high-schooler was able to do something I didn’t think was possible: They got Doom running inside a PDF file. Seriously. And weirdly, it works better than you might expect! - Zack Zwiezen Read More

