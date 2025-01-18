Nintendo Finally Reveals The Switch 2, Elon Musk And Asmongold Clash, And More Of The Week's Top Stories

The week’s top story is easily the fact that our long wait for a first look at the Switch 2 is finally over. Nintendo finally showed off the device (and what seems to be a new Mario Kart) in a sleek new trailer, and though we’ll seemingly have to wait until early April to get much in the way of concrete details, there’s plenty to pore over and speculate about here.

Also, the development of acclaimed Steam shooter Fortune’s Run is on hold as the developer revealed she has to serve time in prison. Meanwhile, Elon Musk and YouTuber Asmongold have clashed after Asmongold was among those calling out Elon’s lack of prowess at Path of Exile 2 after the billionaire claimed to be one of the top-ranked players in the world. Click on for all the details about these stories and more.