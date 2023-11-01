Super Mario Bros. Wonder Badges, Ranked From Worst To Best

The Boosting Spin Jump Badge is a double jump and controlled course correction wrapped into one power-up, and it is one of the most natural-feeling Badges in the game. It might not feel as fresh as Grappling Vine, or as game-breaking as Safety Bounce, but it is easily one of the best extensions of Mario’s established toolset, feeling like something everyone should just have by default. It’s versatile both because it works as a standard jump, giving you higher than average airtime on its own, and because if you use it in tandem with your usual leap, it can give you more control than most other jump-based Badges in Wonder. It’s not the most exciting or eye-catching ability you can equip, but it is the natural evolution of the game’s fundamentals, and that’s why it’s one of the best Badges in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

