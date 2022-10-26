You likely haven’t heard, but there’s an arcane tradition around these parts where every October 31 we recognize All Hallow’s Eve. It takes place the night before the international celebration of All Saints’ Day, the festival in recognition of the ‘90s English girl-band. Known by some as “Halloween,” the preceding night is a demonic festival of Satan worshipping and playing cut-price spooky video games.
In recognition of this, Steam has just launched Steam Scream Fest, a week-long sale of horror games to fill in the gap between the store’s It’s Slightly Earlier In October Sale, and the Hooray It’s November Now Sale. We’ve rifled through the various piles of jumble to highlight some of the best deals on spook to be found.