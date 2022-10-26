The Forest

Following The Forest’s development while it was in Early Access was an extraordinary time. Every time I returned it, it had somehow become even more unnervingly freaky, while at the same time adding in lovingly rendered wildlife and beautiful sunsets. The Forest is a game that’s (if you’ll excuse this idiotic sentence) not a horror game at all, until it suddenly is.

You crash-land from a passenger plane into a...forest, the only survivor, and immediately have to find ways to stay alive. In this sense, it’s like so many other survival games, as you construct campfires, forage the wreckage for supplies, and begin trying to scavenge and hunt for food. After you’ve gotten used to this, maybe that night you see some odd-looking figure scuttling near to your camp, before it races off when you look at it. And then...well, you should play it to find out. Five bucks for this is a brilliant deal, as we wait for 2023's sequel, Sons Of The Forest.