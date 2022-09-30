A humble desktop experience

As has been explored right here on Kotaku, the Steam Deck serves as a perfectly usable, Linux desktop computing device. And while driver support isn’t totally on par with a regular computer, you can install other operating systems, including Windows. The sole USB-C port can be a little restricting, so hubs and docks will be your best friend. A surprising number of common apps work flawlessly on Linux, so you’d be surprised how much you can get by with just SteamOS.

Be sure to check out our guide on getting the most out of your Deck as a PC, since there are some life-saving settings you’ll want to enable to make the whole experience much workable.