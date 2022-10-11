As you might’ve heard Steam Deck users have been eating good this week, between the surprise launch of the official Dock accessory and a big software update. They’re also celebrating an unexpected feature of Valve’s mini PC: The ability to customize the boot animation. There’s an entire subreddit and a dedicated website demonstrating the increasing number of awesome videos you can use to trick out your Deck’s boot visuals.

Whether it’s adapted versions of famous TV show intros, modified boot animations from your favorite classic console, or wholly original works, there are a lot of great boot animations to choose from out there. Here I’ve gathered 16 of my favorites for your consideration.

(By the way, if you’re wondering how to actually use all these cool start-up animations, I’ve also written a how-to you can find at the end of the article.)