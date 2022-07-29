Following a June revamp, Sony’s PS Plus service now has a games-on-demand library (well, provided you pay for the $15 “PS Plus Extra” tier). The on-demand catalog comprises hundreds of games, with the obvious main draws being massive tent-poles like Ghost of Tsushima, Demon’s Souls, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and other games that take 75 years to finish.

But summer doesn’t always allow the free time for such a commitment, and sometimes you want a bit…less from your games. If you’re seeking a game you can download tonight and delete by Monday morning—we’re talking 10 hours or less to hit the credits, per the eternally helpful HowLongToBeat.com—here’s where to start.