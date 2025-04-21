Netflix's One Piece Live-Action Trailer Has A Treasure Trove Of Anime Easter Eggs
TikTok Has Some Pretty Wild Sinners Theories

Horror

TikTok Has Some Pretty Wild Sinners Theories

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan's latest film has led to lots of theory-crafting online

By
Mahalia Otshudy
Image for article titled TikTok Has Some Pretty Wild Sinners Theories
Screenshot: TikTok

Ryan Coogler’s film, Sinners, has received nothing but love since its release last Friday, April 18th. The film is laced with symbolism and hidden meanings that you might miss on the first watch. You can even read our story on The Root about hidden meanings you might have missed in the film.

However, passionate fans on TikTok have also been coming up with their own theories, finding more easter eggs in the movie. If you still haven’t seen it, then you might not read further, but if you have, then here are some theories that might interest you.

This story originally appeared on The Root, our sister site, on Monday, April 21.

Why The Vampires Could Only Be Invited Inside

The idea that vampires can’t be let in unless you allow them goes back to ancient folklore. “Evil can’t be let in unless you welcome it.”

Stack Is The Reason Remmick Wanted Sammie

This creator believes that when Remmick’s mind linked with Stacks, he foresaw a future tied to Sammie.

What The End Credit Scenes Mean

This creator believes Sammie sold his soul to the devil to acquire his musical talent and in the end credit scene he is looking off camera towards... the devil.

Some Interesting Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

There is a lot of interesting Easter Eggs that not everybody might have picked up on, like Remmick falling out of the sky in his first scene... like a fallen angel.

Sinners Is A Reflection Of Real Life

Sinners represent a lot of issues in real life such as cultural appropriation and manipulators.

Why The Vampire Was Irish

There is a huge reason why Coogler made Remmick, the vampire, Irish

Why Smoke Wears The Blue Cap And Stack Wears The Red Hat

This creator explains the possible reason why Coogler decided to color co-ordinate Smoke and Stack.

Stop Letting White People Into Black Spaces

This creator is sure that one of the main lessons in Sinners is to stop inviting White people into Black spaces.

The Symbolism In Sinners As A Black Horror Movie

This creator believes every character symbolizes something. For example, Annie represents liberation and Delta Slim represents drunkenness.

Smoke Gave Big Brother Energy

This creator is sure that Smoke must be the first born and lists the reasons why

The Ending Explained

This creator answers questions about the ending like whether Smoke dies or not and his evidence to back up his theories

Remmick Is A Nuanced Villain

Remmick was a multi-layered villain and people are barely scratching the surface when they analyze his character.

