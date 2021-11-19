It’s rough being a demon in Shin Megami Tensei V. The demonic netherworld is a barely hospitable wasteland even when there’s not a blue-haired anime boy beating up your friends and collecting them like Pokémon. Honestly, I can’t even blame these creatures for occasionally getting cheeky.



Or so I thought as I began—the demons in Atlus’ JRPGs, when you try to negotiate with them, are usually a little bit cheeky. But Shin Megami Tensei V takes it to another level. I’ve been snapping screens throughout just so I can show y’all all the snarky demon crap I’ve had to deal with whenever I need to recruit some fresh fighters to my (undoubtedly noble) cause. It’s been a lot, y’all.