Yesterday, the Japanese indie collective Asobu aired its second annual showcase. Over the course of two hours, independent developers from around the globe showed off dozens of games. Here’s an archived version of the stream:



Plenty of the showcased games might already be on your radar. There was a quick spot for Behind the Frame, the delightfully Ghibli-inspired painting game that just came out. The hotly anticipated Kena: Bridge of Spirits made another appearance ahead of its September 21 release. Same for Skatebird, which comes out on September 16. Pupperazzi, essentially Pokémon Snap: Dogs Edition, showed up. (Yup, still features dogs.) Sifu continues to look like the best video game ever made.

But between the buzzy titles and requisite sizzle reels, some definite gems began to appear. If you’re not already paying attention to the following seven games, you should start.