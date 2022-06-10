Yesterday, as part of Summer Game Fest, Volition released a new free-to-download demo for the upcoming Saints Row reboot out later this year. However, this isn’t a demo of the game’s open-world or its vehicular combat. No, this is just the character creator. But thankfully, it’s a fantastic character creator with a vast array of clothing and customization options and a long list of sliders and features you can use in creating your own unique crime boss. And as a result, in less than 48 hours people have already created some wonderfully accurate, silly, and terrifying bosses using the new free tool.

Saints Row Boss Factory is the perfectly named character creator demo that was released yesterday for free on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via the Epic Games Store. In Boss Factory, you are able to create the boss of your dreams (or nightmares) using a huge list of sliders and options, including the ability to tweak and modify everything from face symmetry to body weight to how modest you want your boss to be with regard to underwear and nudity.



There’s no actual game to use them in yet, but for now, I’m having plenty of fun looking at all the characters people are creating and uploading to be shared in Boss Factory. Any of these will be playable in the full game out this August, too. Keep that in mind as we look at some of my favorites.