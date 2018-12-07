Today on Highlight Reel we have well-meaning horses, head-turners, and much more!
- Ring of Elysium - Zip Line Massacre - Ripskin16
- COD:BO4 - Blackout 200 IQ Play - TokageDemon
- COD: BO4 - “the one with the legs” - Ah!Jan
- Just Cause 4 - Birds - (direct file) Noah Martin
- Just Cause 4 - Rico spins his beyblade - RandomRoll
- Just Cause 4 - I love this game - SSJ_Daniel
- RDR2 - NPC Hunter is so kind in sharing his game - Priscent Snow
- RDR2 - “hold up fam i got this one” -god - bLoOoodHoUnDD
- RDR2 - The horse gotta go - Roberto Hidalgo
- RDR2 - a real head turner - Kazzerx
- RDR2 - dismount with style - TehGriffzor
- Red Dead Online - I nearly choked on my drink - tyrionb
- Red Dead Online - no need to be on your guard - Lee Stuart
- Red Dead Online - Horse Kick Catapault - Waka sandman
- Red Dead Online - IM BLACK JEZUZ
- Red Dead Online - Red Dead Redemption 2 Flashbacks - Raidkill
- Red Dead Online - the slowmo horse - YuukiFayt
