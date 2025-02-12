Every Quentin Tarantino Movie, Ranked By Rewatchability

Quentin Tarantino makes films with his own legacy in mind. “I just don’t want to be an old-man filmmaker,” he said in a 2012 Playboy interview. “I want to stop at a certain point. Directors don’t get better as they get older. Usually the worst films in their filmography are those last four at the end. I am all about my filmography, and one bad film f*cks up three good ones.”

While the truth of his argument is certainly up for debate and veteran filmmakers like Scorsese and Eastwood are attempting to prove him wrong, Tarantino is apparently sticking to his guns and is now just one film away from retirement. At this point, it would be nearly impossible for one bad film to sully his filmography, one of the most respected of all time. But just because all of his movies have been good, that doesn’t mean they’ve all been movies we’d want to watch again. Here’s every single one of Quentin Tarantino’s movies, ranked by how often we’d want to rewatch them.