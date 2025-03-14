The Best Pokémon TCG Pocket Darkrai ex Deck Uses... Magnezone?

Space-Time Smackdown’s addition at the start of the year has significantly changed the competitive landscape of Pokémon TCG Pocket, and the new superstar on the block is Darkrai EX. We discussed this Pokémon in detail already, but in short, the new Trainer cards in Space-Time Smackdown have shifted the fundamentals of competitive battling so much that Darkrai’s bench-sitting playstyle is simultaneously one of the safest and most dangerous options you can find.
That said, a single Pokemon can’t carry a deck, and Darkrai ex really needs a companion that can hit for huge damage on the front lines. You might think this calls for a heavy hitter like Nidoqueen or Toxicroak, but it turns out the answer is…Magnezone? An Electric-type Pokémon who consumes Electric Energy every time it attacks? How does that work?
It’s a weird card choice on paper, but in practice, Magnezone isn’t just a great companion to Darkrai ex; it’s a powerful card that you can theoretically fit into any deck, regardless of element. Here’s how it works.
Disclaimer: No matter how much I may or may not hype up any cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket, I do not encourage you to spend money on the game, even if you have cash to spare. This is a gacha game at its core, and with that comes aggressive psychological manipulation to encourage you to spend more than you normally would. Gacha games should be considered gambling, even if they aren’t according to the law. For tips on how to enjoy this game without spending money, check out my free-to-play guide here.