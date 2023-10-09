The 10 Most Anticipated Pokémon TCG Cards From Paradox Rift

If you both played the Pokémon Scarlet or Violet game, and follow the Pokémon Trading Card Game, you’ll have noticed that the first four sets have entirely omitted the denizens of the the Great Crater of Paldea. These either ancient or futuristic Pokémon (dependent upon whether you played Scarlet or Violet) are finally showing up in November’s TCG set, Paradox Rift, and we’ve picked out some of our favorite cards from the forthcoming release.



Things are very busy just now in the TCG. Having released three main sets in the new Scarlet & Violet era, we’re now in the midst of the large fuss surrounding the celebratory special Gen I set, Pokémon 151, and only moments away from the extra-special (entirely sold out) set, Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic. And yet, with all this going on, next month sees yet another mainline set, Paradox Rift. It’s this that will finally see the game’s biggest twist, those time-shifted monsters, entering the card game.

As is fairly common, this set is a combination of cards translated from two other Japanese collections, this time September’s Raging Surf, and October’s dual-release, Ancient Roar and Future Flash. The latter twin set is still in the process of being revealed, but we’ve already seen a significant number of stunning full-art cards that’ll be arriving on our shores in less than a month.

So, we’ve picked out our favorites from everything we know so far, using art from both English and Japanese cards, to whet your appetite. Let us know which cards you think are going to be your chases.