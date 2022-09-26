Pokémon TCG’s latest Sword & Shield set, Lost Origin, has been out for a couple of weeks now. That’s long enough that the community has settled on which cards are the most desirable, and thus the most valuable when trading or selling.



A Pokémon card’s value is generally determined by the combination of two factors: the rarity, and the playability. The former certainly is the larger factor, with the rarest pulls like alternate art cards, or secret rare gold cards, always fetching the highest prices. However, if a card also proves to be of great use when playing TCG, that’ll give it an extra boost.

Lost Origin has proven to be the most value-creating set since last August’s Evolving Skies, and the first collection in over a year to feature a card fetching over $200. Nothing compared to Evolving Skies’ astonishingly sought-after alt-art Umbreon VMAX, currently changing hands for over $430, but still higher than anything in all three sets released between the two. (You could argue Brilliant Stars is the more over-all valuable set, given the number of over $20 cards in there, but even it s alt-art Charizard V doesn’t quite scrape the $200 mark.)

These are, of course, their ungraded prices, with numbers vastly increased if sent of to companies like PSA to receive a grade, especially if they can achieve that all-conquering PSA 10. (For instance, Price Charting has that Brilliant Stars Charizard at $470 for a PSA 10!)

So let’s crack on with the top 25 most valuable cards in Lost Origin. All the values stated here are based on figures from Price Charting and TCG Player, and clearly the market veers wildly every day.