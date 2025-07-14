Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's Final TCG Packs Have Some Stunning Art

The era of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is about to draw to a close. While the mainline video game series may have broken from its traditional three-year cycle, the trading card game has not, and the run of Gen-IX-led packs comes to an end with this month’s release of Black Bolt and White Flare. Oddly, it’s a celebration of the Unova region, the home of Black and White’s Pokémon, and it’s the English language version’s first ever split set.

There’s a lot going on here, and little of it makes a great deal of sense. For the last 15 years, there’s been a new mainline Pokémon game from Game Freak every three years. As such, the TCG has followed behind, running three-year cycles adding the new generation of monsters to the mix, and introducing the new wave of Trainers. But without a game this year, and DLC for Scarlet and Violet having dried up long ago, there’s nothing new for the table-top game to add—hence the re-introduction of Mega Evolution.

But also, hang on, this is all happening six months early! Sword & Shield didn’t finish until March 2023. Given the lack of a new game, why are we moving on already? I’m so confused. And given this, you might imagine the seemingly last set from the SV era to be a climactic celebration of Gen IX Pokémon, the Paldea region in which the games were set, and the “ex” cards that dominated the game. But nope.

Wait, this is a Black and White set?

Sword & Shield’s three years ended with the fantastic Crown Zenith, a special set that was a mighty send-off to the V and V-Star cards and the Galar region, so something similar was expected. Instead, and honestly I’m delighted by it, we have a Black & White-based collection that features all 156 Unova region Pokémon! Bonkers.

This new set also represents the first time a non-Japanese set is being released in two distinct halves, with specific cards only available in either Black Bolt or White Flare. This is different from when a set releases with two variant Elite Trainer Boxes, as while those have unique extras, the packs within remain identical. Here we’ve got different packs with different cards, found inside different ETBs. Also, because it’s a so-called special set, there are no booster boxes, and no packs sold loose. So, er, yeah, given the current state of the TCG, it’s going to be an absolute nightmare to find anything.

However, should you find something, there are some stunning cards to pull. We have no idea of pull rates yet (I should have more of an idea later this week when I’ve torn through some early samples), but I’m desperately hoping the more recent trend of generosity might continue, even to the point of the glorious stats of Crown Zenith.

So what’s in Black Bolt and White Flare?

Right, hopefully you’re now as utterly confused as the situation requires. Will we see a surprise return from S&V next year? No one knows! But in the meantime, we have this completely inexplicable celebration of Black & White pocket monsters to enjoy. I’ve gone through all the Black Bolt and White Flare cards we know will be in the set to pick out some highlights, the cards you’ll either want to pull because they’re so pretty, or because they’ll fetch the biggest prices. Not all have had an English version released yet, but while the text will change, the art remains identical.

The set is going to be so daft. Every single basic card will have a regular version, then a reverse holo variant, and then a different Poké Ball reverse holo variant, and then another Master Ball reverse holo version. Anyone looking to complete a master set is going to need to collect 800 cards. They don’t make binders that big.

We have seen packs opened already—YouTubers who don’t feel beholden to embargoes and street dates have already given us an indication of how often alt-arts are appearing. It has revealed a new pattern for Energy cards, and the inclusion of a very cool stripy holo pattern on rarer Energy cards. It’s also shown that you can get a triple-hit in a single pack, with an art rare, ex, and holo Energy all together.

Right, let’s get on with the good stuff. Click on to see somehow of the highlights in the split set.