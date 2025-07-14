Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's Final TCG Packs Have Some Stunning Art

What’s Coming Out Beyond Pokémon: The Indigo Disk | The Week In Games
Black Bolt and White Flare are out July 17, and contain some real heavy hitters

By
John Walker
Five cards from Black Bolt and White Flare on a blurry background.
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

The era of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is about to draw to a close. While the mainline video game series may have broken from its traditional three-year cycle, the trading card game has not, and the run of Gen-IX-led packs comes to an end with this month’s release of Black Bolt and White Flare. Oddly, it’s a celebration of the Unova region, the home of Black and White’s Pokémon, and it’s the English language version’s first ever split set.

There’s a lot going on here, and little of it makes a great deal of sense. For the last 15 years, there’s been a new mainline Pokémon game from Game Freak every three years. As such, the TCG has followed behind, running three-year cycles adding the new generation of monsters to the mix, and introducing the new wave of Trainers. But without a game this year, and DLC for Scarlet and Violet having dried up long ago, there’s nothing new for the table-top game to add—hence the re-introduction of Mega Evolution.

But also, hang on, this is all happening six months early! Sword & Shield didn’t finish until March 2023. Given the lack of a new game, why are we moving on already? I’m so confused. And given this, you might imagine the seemingly last set from the SV era to be a climactic celebration of Gen IX Pokémon, the Paldea region in which the games were set, and the “ex” cards that dominated the game. But nope.

Wait, this is a Black and White set?

Sword & Shield’s three years ended with the fantastic Crown Zenith, a special set that was a mighty send-off to the V and V-Star cards and the Galar region, so something similar was expected. Instead, and honestly I’m delighted by it, we have a Black & White-based collection that features all 156 Unova region Pokémon! Bonkers.

This new set also represents the first time a non-Japanese set is being released in two distinct halves, with specific cards only available in either Black Bolt or White Flare. This is different from when a set releases with two variant Elite Trainer Boxes, as while those have unique extras, the packs within remain identical. Here we’ve got different packs with different cards, found inside different ETBs. Also, because it’s a so-called special set, there are no booster boxes, and no packs sold loose. So, er, yeah, given the current state of the TCG, it’s going to be an absolute nightmare to find anything.

However, should you find something, there are some stunning cards to pull. We have no idea of pull rates yet (I should have more of an idea later this week when I’ve torn through some early samples), but I’m desperately hoping the more recent trend of generosity might continue, even to the point of the glorious stats of Crown Zenith.

So what’s in Black Bolt and White Flare?

Right, hopefully you’re now as utterly confused as the situation requires. Will we see a surprise return from S&V next year? No one knows! But in the meantime, we have this completely inexplicable celebration of Black & White pocket monsters to enjoy. I’ve gone through all the Black Bolt and White Flare cards we know will be in the set to pick out some highlights, the cards you’ll either want to pull because they’re so pretty, or because they’ll fetch the biggest prices. Not all have had an English version released yet, but while the text will change, the art remains identical.

The set is going to be so daft. Every single basic card will have a regular version, then a reverse holo variant, and then a different Poké Ball reverse holo variant, and then another Master Ball reverse holo version. Anyone looking to complete a master set is going to need to collect 800 cards. They don’t make binders that big.

We have seen packs opened already—YouTubers who don’t feel beholden to embargoes and street dates have already given us an indication of how often alt-arts are appearing. It has revealed a new pattern for Energy cards, and the inclusion of a very cool stripy holo pattern on rarer Energy cards. It’s also shown that you can get a triple-hit in a single pack, with an art rare, ex, and holo Energy all together.

Right, let’s get on with the good stuff. Click on to see somehow of the highlights in the split set.

Klinklang

Klinklang

Klinklang
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Look, let’s all be adult about this. Unovan Pokémon are hardly the best range. Filled with the likes of the vile Pansage, Pansear and Panpour, and whatever the holy heck a Musharna is supposed to be, it wasn’t exactly the most inspired collection. Vanillite, for crying out loud. Oh, and that Audino abomination. Brrrr. But thankfully, great artists can make up for terrible crimes. As is the case with this Klinklang.

You have to imagine that everyone involved was just not feeling it when they drew up the Unovan creatures. “I dunno,” someone must have said. “What about three Pokémon that are just cogs?” And someone else looked over, annoyed to be interrupted while drawing a Pidove and pretending it was different from a Pidgey, and said, “Sure, whatever.”

But then along comes the wonderful Yuka Morii and delivers a clay-made rendition of the awful idea. I’d love to have seen this lit a bit more brightly, but it’s so rare that we see Morii get a full-art card that it’s to be celebrated every time.

Audino

Audino

Audino
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

And to prove the point further, here’s an Audino card I want to own. Asako Ito has her first full-art card since Crown Zenith’s Altaria!

No one seems to know who Asako Ito really is—the name is a pun on crocheting, and unless this is one of the most extreme examples of nominative determinism, it seems very unlikely that’s her real name. But whomever she may be, her cards with their woolen Pokémon and felt backgrounds are a constant delight.

Oshawott

Oshawott

Oshawott
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

This isn’t just a matter of cuteness, I swear. Although goodness me, it’s very cute. It’s that this type of art tends to do extremely well, too. The level of detail, and depictions of the coast, always seem to spike prices. Artist Okacheke is a non-stop hit machine, recently also giving us Destined Rivals’ amazing Misty’s Pysduck, and while I don’t imagine this’ll be as big of a breakout success, I can imagine it becoming pretty desirable.

Hilda

Hilda

Hilda
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Here’s the inevitable waifu card. Hilda is a special art rare in the Japanese set, so likely a special illustration rare over here, and, well, you can see the angle of the depiction and figure out why everyone’s going to buy it.

Keldeo ex

Keldeo ex

Keldeo ex
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

This seems like an inevitable smash hit to me. Yuu Nishida’s Keldeo is a stunningly beautiful card, and so gloriously colorful. And look at the detail! Look at that two-stage waterfall in the background, the water ripples around Keldeo’s hooves, the god rays coming from the trees.

It helps that that two-energy first attack, the 30+ one, is in fact 30+90 if you played it from the bench that turn, and then Sonic Edge will do another 120 every turn after that.

Reshiram ex

Reshiram ex

Reshiram ex
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Oh wow. Long-time PTCG collaborator Kawayoo has been providing art since 2009, and it’s always great. But this Reshiram is off the charts. It’s just bizarre that this is the artist’s first full-art contribution since Silver Tempest’s Lugia V in 2022, which still fetches around $300 raw, and goes for closer to $750 in a PSA 10.

If there’s justice in the world, this card should supersede the Lugia for infamy, and while I’m always reluctant to wish high prices for cardboard kids want to collect, I find it hard to believe it won’t match it for prices.

Hydreigon ex

Hydreigon ex

Hydreigon ex
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Talking of art that should go down in legend, look at this Hydreigon ex SIR. Illustrated by Takumi Wada, who I believe was previously the lead artist on the Zelda franchise, and has now absolutely established himself within the PTCG. He also gave us Destined Rivals’ incredible Zamazenta and that lovely full-art Crustlem but this is something beyond. Gosh, I hope I can pull this, because I’ll never be able to afford to buy it.

Victini

Victini

Victini
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

OK, let’s move on to the real big-hitters. They might not be the prettiest, but they’re going to be very sought after.

A weird thing about this card is that it appears in both sets, as #171 in Black Bolt and #172 in White Flare. Another weird thing is that it’s almost entirely red. This was a promo in Japan, given away in tournaments and lotteries, making it far more rare. Ours will likely still be a very rare pull, but not quite as obscure. Still though, as a novelty, it’ll attract a lot of attention.

Zekrom ex Black

Zekrom ex Black

Zekrom ex Black
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

This and the next card are the big two, however. Or that’s clearly the hope, at least. With a brand new rarity designation—that white and black star—they’re a completely unique type of card, almost like a woodcut of holo lines, and this one appears far darker in real life than in the artwork.

Advertisement

Reshiram ex White

Reshiram ex White

Reshiram ex White
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

You can get a much better idea of the bizarre nature of these cards from the Reshiram version. Until we can hold one in our hands, it’s pretty hard to get an idea of how the holo effect works.

I think these two will be very popular, but I’m not convinced its a concept that’ll last if TPCi tries to keep it going. As with gold cards, in the end the artwork just can’t be as engaging or as enjoyable, and imposed rarity is really never what causes a particular card to really take off.

We’ll all know a lot more come July 18 when the sets are released into the wild.

