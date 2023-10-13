The 9 Best Pokémon TCG YouTubers To Follow

Anyone surprised by what manages to become popular on YouTube clearly hasn’t been paying attention. From magnet fishing for trash, to trampolining off high platforms, there’s a channel with over a million subscribers for everything. So it shouldn’t shock anyone that when it comes to watching other people open Pokémon TCG cards, there’s an audience of tens of millions.
It’s not as odd as it seems. Beyond the obvious vicarious pleasure of watching someone else succeed and fail (these packs are expensive, and the odds of getting good cards aren’t great), the cast of PokéTubers is one bursting with personalities—big characters with unique approaches, and their own specific target demographic. Yes, it all boils down to watching adults opening foil packets and getting excited about shiny cardboard, but this niche of a sub-genre has developed some genuinely great presenters.
It’s worth noting that there are inherent issues with this entire theme, especially an emphasis on finding the most expensive cards, and the gambling-adjacent nature of this whole pursuit. And perhaps more insidious, all of them will show a person opening dozens of packs at once—something most viewers could only dream of—in a way that can make a more normal approach to the hobby seem lacking, especially for children. Many of these channels are very kid-friendly, but I think these issues are worth bearing in mind.
This list is a selection from the huge array of PokéTubers out there, some by far the most famous, others smaller but deserving of views. It’s not comprehensive, and while it includes most of the biggest hitters, you may well have a favorite you think deserves to be mentioned. So mention them! Drop a YouTube link in the comments below, along with why you think they’re worth a watch.