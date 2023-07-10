Ranking Pikachu Clones From Worst To Best

But all of these Pokémon that look like Pikachu through natural means cannot defeat the actual best Pikachu clone: the one who just wishes it looked like Pikachu. Mimikyu is a ghost/fairy-type who wants to be as loved as Pikachu is, so it fashions together a disguise out of an old rag in an attempt to look like the iconic mouse. All these other nerds are just born into looking like Pikachu, Mimikyu is putting in the work to be part of the Pikachu clone family. No one works harder to try and be Pikachu than Mimikyu, so naturally it would top this list of Pokémon trying to be Pikachu.



But even so, no one can beat the OG. The king reigns supreme. Even though the Alolan Raichu regional variant turns my vision red, the Pikachu line is just peak. There’s a reason he is the icon he is, and even though The Pokémon Company won’t respect Raichu, I respect him more than anyone else in the Pokémon world. That admiration manifests in a top spot above all the fakers, the imposters, and the pretenders. We didn’t need all these frauds because we’ve had the best electric rodent all along.

