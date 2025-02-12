The New Cosplay Pikachu Plushies Are Far Too Cute

Keeping a frequent eye on the Pokémon Center’s new releases page is often the only way to buy some of its best offerings. Sometimes, by the time the press releases have been sent out, they’re already gone. That’s true of two of the new cosplay Pikachu plushies already!

Five new Pikachu plushies have arrived today, each of them dressed up in costumes that’ll be familiar to anyone who plays Pokémon Go. There’s a mad scientist Pikachu Ph.D., the very gorgeous Pop Star Pikachu, and the accompanying Rock Star Pikachu, complete with epic eyebrows and fierce ‘70s outfit. Then, and these are already sold out in the U.S. and Australia, there’s Pikachu dressed up as Eevee and Eevee dressed up as Pikachu.

However, top tip: At the time of writing they’re still available on the UK version of the Pokémon Center, even after I bought one of each out of sheer FOMO. If you’ve a British chum, or can face the international shipping fees, this might be your only option for the cuddlies.

They’re not the only new plush Pokémon added to the store today. There’s quite a bundle, in fact, including a wonderful Rotom Dex form stuffed toy, some brand new versions of beloved regulars to the plush range, including Greninja, Dragonite, Latios and Latias, along with 10" versions of all the Eeveelutions. Oh, and a new, poseable Mewtwo!

I’ve put a collection of images of the various Pikachu plushes in a slideshow for your delectation and delight, even if it’s just to stare at the Eevee versions and weep in disappointment.

Talking of avoiding disappointment, that...er...life-size Gardevoir is now up for pre-order, at a mere $450.

I have a brilliant money-making idea for The Pokémon Company, by the way. A thing they could do is manufacture more of everything, and then make lots more money and disappoint far fewer people! I’m a marketing genius.