Pokémon's New Keychain Starter Plushies Are Almost Too Cute

Pokemon

Because we all so desperately needed something else to spend our money on

pokemon
By
John Walker
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Snivy, Piplup and Cyndaquil, objectively the three best starters, in key chain form.
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

The Pokémon Company may be absolutely terrible at keeping Pokémon TCG cards in stock, but one thing it’s great at is making me want to buy more plushies. The Pokémon Center online stores add new ranges on an almost weekly basis, while updating current ranges with ever more obscure inclusions. The latest gravitational pull on my wallet is a whole new range of keychain plushies, and they’re too damn cute.

Look, I admit I have a problem. Below are just some of the smaller ones that observe from behind my desk, embarrassing me on all work Zoom calls. But how exactly am I supposed to resist adding to their number when there’s a Cyndaquil keychain plush with a Poké-Ball-shaped clip at the top? I’m not made of steel.

A photograph of many different Pokémon plushies on white shelves.
Photo: Kotaku / John Walker

To help you fall down the same hole, I’ve put together a slideshow of all 29 Pokémon included in the new range. They join the previously snuck out Eevee, Flareon, Jolteon and Glaceon. And yes, you’ll be absolutely correct to notice that it’s so far missing the two most important Pokémon species, Mimikyu and Mantine. But given there’s not even a Snorlax, perhaps like so many other ranges on the store, there will be more added as time goes on. Or perhaps not...

So far the releases have mostly focused on all the starters, including of course Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur, with a bonus addition of Pikachu and Mew. The range is called “Adventure Partners Plush Key Chain,” suggesting that maybe it’ll be more limited. But that doesn’t really explain the Eeveelutions or Mew. But, with every starter present, that means there will be at least one everyone loves, and then also Chimchar and Popplio.

Bulbasaur

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Charmander

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Chespin

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Chikorita

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Chimchar

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Cyndaquil

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Fennekin

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Froakie

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Fuecocco

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Grookey

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Litten

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Mew

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Mudkip

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Oshawott

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Pikachu

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Piplup

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Popplio

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Quaxly

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Rowlett

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Scorbunny

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Snivy

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Sobble

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Sprigatito

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Squirtle

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Tepig

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Torchic

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Totodile

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Treecko

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International
Turtwig

A photograph of a Pokémon starter key chain.
Photo: The Pokémon Company International

