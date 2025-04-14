Pokémon's New Keychain Starter Plushies Are Almost Too Cute

The Pokémon Company may be absolutely terrible at keeping Pokémon TCG cards in stock, but one thing it’s great at is making me want to buy more plushies. The Pokémon Center online stores add new ranges on an almost weekly basis, while updating current ranges with ever more obscure inclusions. The latest gravitational pull on my wallet is a whole new range of keychain plushies, and they’re too damn cute.

Advertisement

Look, I admit I have a problem. Below are just some of the smaller ones that observe from behind my desk, embarrassing me on all work Zoom calls. But how exactly am I supposed to resist adding to their number when there’s a Cyndaquil keychain plush with a Poké-Ball-shaped clip at the top? I’m not made of steel.

To help you fall down the same hole, I’ve put together a slideshow of all 29 Pokémon included in the new range. They join the previously snuck out Eevee, Flareon, Jolteon and Glaceon. And yes, you’ll be absolutely correct to notice that it’s so far missing the two most important Pokémon species, Mimikyu and Mantine. But given there’s not even a Snorlax, perhaps like so many other ranges on the store, there will be more added as time goes on. Or perhaps not...

So far the releases have mostly focused on all the starters, including of course Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur, with a bonus addition of Pikachu and Mew. The range is called “Adventure Partners Plush Key Chain,” suggesting that maybe it’ll be more limited. But that doesn’t really explain the Eeveelutions or Mew. But, with every starter present, that means there will be at least one everyone loves, and then also Chimchar and Popplio.