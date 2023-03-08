The Best Pokémon Cards Art Sets That Tell Amazing Stories

The majority of Pokémon cards are primarily functional. Designed to be played in the table-top game, the small illustration on a card helps to distinguish it, with far more space given to the details of its attacks, HP, restrictions, and retreat costs. Then there are the special cards, the variants, alt-arts, secret rares, golds, rainbows, galleries... These are the ones the collectors are after. But every so often, things go a step further: there are cards that are released that together will tell a story, and in this department, thee franchise has recently really upped its game.
We’ve compiled together the best cards that tell stories in the Pokémon TCG, from the oldest we could find, to the most recent. The entry requirements are series of at least two cards, rather than individual cards that have a particularly detailed image. There are unquestionably dozens of gloriously detailed single cards that suggest entire little plotlines within their art, but that’s not what we’re looking for here. This is all about a run of cards that together advance a tale.