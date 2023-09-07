Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151

Pokemon

Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151

We've collected together every officially unveiled card, and it's a stunning set

pokemon
By
John Walker
Comments (3)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
A selection of cards from Pokemon 151.
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Pokémon 151 is set to be one of the biggest sets the Pokémon Trading Card Game has ever seen. Releasing on September 22, it’s a celebration of the original 151 Gen I Kanto pocket monsters, uniting the gang in full for the first time ever. Things are likely going to get loud, with pre-orders already selling out across multiple stores, including the official Pokémon Center. So let’s find out what the fuss is about.

Advertisement

A lot of the fuss comes because of the return of Kadabra, after 20 years in Uri Geller’s mind-prison. But the majority is that nostalgia factor for the Kanto origins of the franchise, which whips things into a frenzy every time the TCG returns to it.

This is not yet another re-release of Base Set, and in fact features all the Gen I Pokémon that were left out of that 1999 collection.

An unprecedented number of cards have been officially revealed ahead of release, and we’ve compiled them all here. We’ll keep this post up to date as new cards are revealed ahead of the set’s launch, but don’t forget, the Japanese equivalent set released a while back, giving us a glimpse of the cards yet to be officially revealed in English. We’ll drop in the Japanese cards here where TPCi are being coy about the English versions, which right now is the last third of the main set, and almost every ultra rare. We start with a familiar trio...

Pre-order Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 151 Collection Elite Trainer Box: Best Buy | GameStop

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 102

Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur ex

Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur ex

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

So obviously things begin with the starters from Gen I. Each will evolve into an ex version of its final form, and as you’d expect, there are then a bunch of versions of each of those ex cards later in the set.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 102

Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard ex

Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard ex

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

As ever, when it comes to values, Charizard is where all the attention will focus. But this is about loving those old-school pocket monsters, and surely Charmander is the least cute of the three? (Like I’m not playing with Charmander in my current playthrough of FireRed.)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 102

Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise ex

Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise ex

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Squirtle is the cutest. That’s just science. But then Blastoise is the least interesting of the three. It’s such a dilemma!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 102

Caterpie, Metapod, Butterfree

Caterpie, Metapod, Butterfree

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Then, the set continues not grouped by types, but for the first time by their numerical order in the Gen I Pokédex. For this reason, it’ll be jumping about the types pretty often. I’ve grouped the cards into their evolutionary sets, given this article is already stupid-long.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 102

Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill

Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Poor old Caterpie and Weedle, the least loved of all Gen I, but at least they get ridiculously gorgeous art.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 102

Pidgey, Pidgeot, Pidgeotto

Pidgey, Pidgeot, Pidgeotto

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Then comes the inexplicably loved Pidgey and its evos.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 102

Rattata, Raticate

Rattata, Raticate

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

One of the best things about Pokémon is that there’s going to be someone for whom ever monster is a favorite. Which means that somewhere out there, there’s a person whose favorite is Raticate.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 102

Spearow, Fearow

Spearow, Fearow

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

The Spearow card makes an excellent pair with Obsidian Flames’ Pidgeotto, both depicted in the mottled light of foliage. Despite the striking similarity, they’re by different artists.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 102

Ekans, Arbok ex

Ekans, Arbok ex

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Ekans is “Snake” backward. Arbok is “Cobra” backward, but spelt wrong.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 102

Pikachu, Raichu

Pikachu, Raichu

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

It’s a small, yellow mouse of little consequence.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 102

Sandshrew, Sandslash

Sandshrew, Sandslash

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

The latter is named after going for a pee in the desert.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 102

Nidoran, Nidorina, Nidoqueen

Nidoran, Nidorina, Nidoqueen

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Do you have any idea how long it took me to figure out how to type ♀? It was, like, minutes. Anyway, the answer is Alt-12. ♂ is Alt-11. You’re welcome.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 102

Nidoran ♂, Nidorino, Nidoking

Nidoran ♂, Nidorino, Nidoking

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

The Nidoran twins, fighting against gender norms for 25 years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 102

Clefairy, Clefable

Clefairy, Clefable

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Science fact: it’s impossible to say the name “Clefairy” in a normal voice. It can only be sung. “Cle-FAI-ry.” Try it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 102

Vulpix, Ninetales ex

Vulpix, Ninetales ex

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

I feel like the format for the new ex cards, beholden to the design of Black & White EXes from back in the day, really limit the artists in their designs. It’s sad to see Ninetails confined to a small box, but that’ll improve later.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 102

Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff ex

Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff ex

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Case in point, look how lovely and detailed the Jigglypuff is, but how bland (if amusing) the Wigglytuff appears.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 102

Zubat, Golbat

Zubat, Golbat

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

I am so behind this complete embracing of the vampiric horror of Zubat and Golbat.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 102

Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume

Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

I’m really digging the washed-out watercolor look of these three, by artist Sekio. It’s a style they’ve been bringing to the TCG since Sun & Moon’s Guardians Rising.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 102

Paras, Parasect

Paras, Parasect

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

OK, I said before under Ratatta that every Pokémon was someone’s favorite, but surely that can’t be true of Paras and Parasect? It’s like a crab, but also a woodlouse, but also it has fungus growing on it? No.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 102

Venonat, Venomoth

Venonat, Venomoth

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

These two aren’t exactly much better than Paras, but I can see someone being into the fluffy purple of Venonat. There were a surprising number of entirely un-cute Pokémon in Gen I.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 102

Diglett, Dugtrio

Diglett, Dugtrio

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

See, now this...this...brown mole-thing is cute! Although saying that, we have no idea what’s below. It could be all tentacles.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 102

Meowth, Persian

Meowth, Persian

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Sometimes I forget the reason that one Meowth can talk, and then I remember it again, and the world feels even darker.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 102

Psyduck, Golduck

Psyduck, Golduck

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Psyduck aside-uck: Never evolve a shiny Psyduck you find in Pokémon Go. The shiny of Psyduck is blue, and looks great. The shiny of Golduck is...also blue, and looks near-identical.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 102

Mankey, Primeape

Mankey, Primeape

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Proper Lion King vibes here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 102

Growlithe, Arcanine

Growlithe, Arcanine

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

I feel like these look like every other Growlithe and Arcanine card, which is a shame. Cute, but familiar.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 102

Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath

Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

True story: The spiral lines on the Poliwag’s stomach are its intestines.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 102

Abra, Kadabra, Alakazam ex

Abra, Kadabra, Alakazam ex

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Here it is! The first new Kadabra card, and thus Kadabra art, in 20 years of the TCG. Illustrator Mitsuhiro Arita was an amazing choice for the return, an artist who has been working on the cards since the original Base Set in 1999, with an incredible 688 cards total. He was the hand behind the very first-ever Pikachu card, and indeed the most sought-after regular card of all time, the Base Set holo Charizard. He also drew the first ever Abra card, making it the perfect circle, even though—amazingly—this is his first-ever Kadabra.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 102

Machop, Machoke, Machamp

Machop, Machoke, Machamp

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Punchy Jr., Mr. Punchy, and Grampa Punch.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 / 102

Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel

Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

The Bellsprout trio are all by Banana Jerky, who was behind the adored Pidgey Illustration Rares in Obsidian Flames.

Advertisement

Quick round of Mandela Effect Bingo? “When did the time-police steal the ‘g’out of ‘Weepinbell’?!”

Also, “Hey, evil space aliens! Put the ‘l’ back on the end of ‘Victreebel’!”

P.S. There’s no such thing as the Mandela Effect and you’ve just got a bad memory.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

31 / 102

Tentacool, Tentacruel

Tentacool, Tentacruel

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Um...is Tentacruel by any chance related to Cthulhu? Come to think of it, have you ever seen them both in the room at the same time?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

32 / 102

Geodude, Graveler, Golem ex

Geodude, Graveler, Golem ex

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

This is a much better ex card, making good use of the requirements, with excellent muted colors.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

33 / 102

Ponyta, Rapidash

Ponyta, Rapidash

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

My Little Pony, but on fire.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

34 / 102

Slowpoke, Slowking

Slowpoke, Slowking

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

It’s hard to know why TPCi has decided to hold back both the Slowpoke and Slowking from the currently revealed English cards. It’s made the rest of the first 100 available, but these two gorgeous arts by Okacheke are as-yet unrevealed. Perhaps Slowpoke has been caught up in some sort of terrible scandal and is about to get canceled?

Advertisement

But if you try to ignore the furious shell biting the poor Slowking’s bottom, these are such cheerful cards!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

35 / 102

Magnemite, Magneton

Magnemite, Magneton

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Yuka Morii’s cards for 151 are the Magnemite and Magneton, and both are as immaculate as ever. The models themselves can fit in the palm of your hand.

Advertisement

And as if Yuka Morii couldn’t get any better, it turns out she’s a big Lower Decks fan, describing it as a show “which I love so much that I’m glad I’m alive.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

36 / 102

Farfetch’d

Farfetch’d

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Never mind how damned weird it is that this bird carries a leek—what about the missing ‘e’ from its name? What on Earth is that about?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

37 / 102

Doduo, Dodrio

Doduo, Dodrio

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

I always have so many questions when any creature has two heads. But in Doduo’s case, my questions are all about the metamorphosis into Dodrio.

Advertisement

Does it gain a whole new personality? What if the new head doesn’t get on with the previous two? Or worse, what if one of the first two likes the third one better? I need answers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

38 / 102

Seel, Dewgong

Seel, Dewgong

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

People (rightly) condemn The Pokémon Company for the lameness of some recent designs, like the woefully uninspired Flamigo. But it’s fair to point out, it was ever thus. They literally changed a letter and put a small spike on its head.

Advertisement

And admit it—you forgot Dewgong existed. It’s so similar to Seel, which is already so forgettable, that it just sort of blurs out of existence. In fact, click “Next” and you won’t remember you were just looking at it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

39 / 102

Grimer, Muk

Grimer, Muk

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Pokémon feels so old these days that it’s hard to remember a time before it existed. And yet, it turns out, that time was only moments before the new millennium. Ghostbusters, meanwhile, came out in 1984. I’m just saying.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, “Oh good, I got a Muk,” said no one, ever, in all of time and space.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

40 / 102

Shellder, Cloyster

Shellder, Cloyster

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

*taco emoji*

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

41 / 102

Gastly, Haunter, Gengar

Gastly, Haunter, Gengar

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Another Pokémon TCG stalwart, artist Tomokazu Komiya, has recently been knocking it out of the park, really leaning in to his distinctive style with ever more joy. So it’s fantastic that he was given the privilege of drawing Gastly’s tryptic. It’s brutal that this isn’t a full-art.

Advertisement

These are stunning! There’s so much detail in here, all delivered with that wonderfully playful crayon-like style.

Not picking Gengar for an ex in this set is odd, but Komiya shows off what can be achieved with just the little window. I want this a a poster, please!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

42 / 102

Onix

Onix

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Aw, poor old Onix. Look at the amazing detail in the background, and then the weird ‘90s CG shading on his body. He deserved better in 151.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

43 / 102

Drowzee, Hypno

Drowzee, Hypno

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Just quietly musing about eating a child’s dreams.

That Hypno is exactly why we have Neighborhood Watch schemes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

44 / 102

Krabby, Kingler

Krabby, Kingler

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

“What if we design one like a crab?”

“And what’s the unique twist on it to make it a Pokémon?”

“Ooh, donuts!”

...

“Man, we really whiffed on Krabby. We need to make sure we ace Kingler, OK?”

“Orrrrrr, what if we just drew Krabby again and then went to the park to go on the swings?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

45 / 102

Voltorb, Electrode

Voltorb, Electrode

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

It’s an angry ball.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

46 / 102

Exeggcute, Exeggutor

Exeggcute, Exeggutor

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

That was more like it. After a really bad run of ideas, things switched to a group of broken eggs with trees inside, that are named after killing a person.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

47 / 102

Cubone, Marowak

Cubone, Marowak

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

I know you know, but it’s the other person reading right now—they don’t know. They don’t know that a Cubone is wearing the skull of its dead mother.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

48 / 102

Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan

Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Like Machamp, but brown? Like Kabuto, but bendy? Why does Hitmonlee/chan even exist?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

49 / 102

Lickitung

Lickitung

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

It’s hard to know if they were feeling hungry or horny when they came up with Lickitung.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

50 / 102

Koffing, Wheezing

Koffing, Wheezing

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

This marks the point where TPCi has stopped revealing the English-language cards, but for #151, the Mew. Why? Who knows. It’s not like Koffing is a secret.

Advertisement

However, what stunning pointillism art from Shibuzoh.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

51 / 102

Rhyhorn, Rhydon

Rhyhorn, Rhydon

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Who else remembered that Rhyperior doesn’t show up until Gen IV?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

52 / 102

Chansey

Chansey

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Oh my, Taiga Kayama, could you have made this any cuter?

Also, who else remembered that Blissey doesn’t show up until Gen II?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

53 / 102

Tangela

Tangela

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Who else remembered that Tangrowth didn’t show up until Gen IV? OK, I’ll stop now.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

54 / 102

Kangaskhan ex

Kangaskhan ex

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Yes. YES! Kangaskhan & Son absolutely deserves an ex card! If nothing else so we can restart the discussion over what is actually going on with that baby.

Advertisement

Because...Pokémon don’t have babies! I mean, there are baby Pokémon, like Mime Jr. or Cleffa, but they evolve into the “adult” forms. Kangaskhan’s baby isn’t one of those, and seems to age like Pokémon don’t. The first episode of Journeys had Ash’s Pikachu as a Pichu being raised alongside a Kangaskhan baby that we were told was getting older.

But they’re also not part of the adult Kangaskhan, in the same way that a group of Exeggecute are one entity. So do they grow up into an adult Kangaskhan? And if so, when they hatch from eggs, why are they already adult Kangaskhan with babies in their pouches?

Never mind the horrors if you start to consider Chansey and their eggs, which they freely give away to others to eat.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

55 / 102

Horsea, Seadra

Horsea, Seadra

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

I think it’s too easy to take a great name for granted. But “Horsea” is a masterpiece. It works in every single direction, from inverting “Seahorse” to punning on “horsey,” and there must have been so many high-fives when someone said it out loud the first time.

Advertisement

And yup, you’re right, Kingdra wasn’t around until Gen II. Although Seadra has always looked the coolest of the three.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

56 / 102

Goldeen, Seaking

Goldeen, Seaking

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Begone, creepily sultry Goldeen. No one wants to smooch a fish.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

57 / 102

Staryu, Starmie

Staryu, Starmie

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Kiriko Arai is brand new to the Pokémon TCG, but what an entrance! This card is just stunning, as its the accompanying Starmie. Arai’s amazing style can be seen at their official website, and it’s so worth checking out.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

58 / 102

Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

You know, it turns out it would have been fine if they’d not reunited all of the Kanto Pokémon.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

59 / 102

Scyther

Scyther

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Fun fact: For reasons neither of us can explain, my son and I have a tradition that when we pull (or even see someone else pull) a Scyther, we have to pretend to punch each other in the face. You might want to have this tradition too.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

60 / 102

Jynx ex

Jynx ex

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Mr. Mime’s wife. Prove me wrong.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

61 / 102

Electabuzz

Electabuzz

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

I don’t feel like Electabuzz should have human-like fingers. That’s just my opinion, and I’m entitled to hold it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

62 / 102

Magmar

Magmar

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Magby—the baby form of Magmar—didn’t appear until Gen II, and then Magmorter didn’t arrive until Gen IV.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

63 / 102

Pinsir

Pinsir

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Meanwhile, Pinsir here has never evolved from anything, nor into anything! (We don’t count Mega evolutions.) Surely it’s about time this utterly nightmarish sideways-mouthed creature received its chance to become even more horrific.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

64 / 102

Tauros

Tauros

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

It’s a bull, but it’s got three tails. Yeah.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

65 / 102

Magikarp, Gyarados

Magikarp, Gyarados

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Not even managing 10 damage in 151, Magikarp does offer a chance to draw cards from your deck.

Advertisement

Kouki Saitou is another lifer artist on the PTCG, with almost 700 cards going back as far as WotC’s Aquapolis. Recently he provided art for a swathe of Paldea Evolved cards, including the stunning Sprigatito tryptic.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

66 / 102

Lapras

Lapras

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Here’s another debut card from a new artist, Linne. The pseudonymous name makes it hard to know much more about them, but wow can they draw.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

67 / 102

Ditto

Ditto

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Yay Ditto!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

68 / 102

Eevee

Eevee

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

You may have noticed the trend of giving the biggest-name Pokémon to the longest-running artists. But this astonishing Eevee comes from Narumi Sato, who has only been around since Shining Fates, with just 35 cards to her name.

Advertisement

A winner of one of the Illustration Grand Prix events that The Pokémon Company holds, Sato entered a stunning Eevee illustration, but this is the first time her beautiful watercolor work has been used for the cute beastie on a card.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

69 / 102

Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon

Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

These three holos will just become bulk, and that makes me sad. I love the full-picture cards, don’t get me wrong. But if you found a holo of any of these three Eeveelutions from 1999, you’d be rich! Now, you’ll be tossing these aside with nary a glance. Stop! Glance!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

70 / 102

Porygon

Porygon

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Porygon was such a Pokémon of its time! Those awful 3D non-gaming graphics of the late ‘90s have made its classic cards look so antiquated. So this by 5ban is a brilliant idea, the 3D studio creating something that looks like our memories of the time, rather than the reality.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

71 / 102

Omanyte, Omastar

Omanyte, Omastar

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

OK, so this is kind of awesome. Each card on its own might seem a little uninteresting, but thumb them like a flickbook in your mind and you’ve got a great gag.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

72 / 102

Kabuto, Kabutops

Kabuto, Kabutops

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

See, right, if you took one of these, and bred it with a Machop, you’d get stupid old Hitmonlee, right? I mean, maybe that’s what happened. What Pokémon do in their private time is none of my business.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

73 / 102

Aerodactyl

Aerodactyl

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Shinji Kanda’s astonishingly detailed art has been appearing since Brilliant Stars, and has produced some of the most popular cards since. There’s Lost Origin’s all-conquering Giratina, and Paldea Evolve’s adored Magikarp. Clearly if this Aerodactyl had been a Full Art card, it would become huge too. But hey, notice that everyone’s a chump, and pick this up for 30 cents.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

74 / 102

Snorlax

Snorlax

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

#143, baby! The mighty Snorlax appears in dappled gorgeousness, and a 13o attack on a Basic card. (Albeit doing 30 damage itself, but not sending itself to sleep!)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

75 / 102

Articuno

Articuno

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

It’s bonkers to think that Articuno wasn’t in Base Set. Nor was Moltres. It was just Zapdos in the first release of Pokémon cards. All three were of course in the original Game Boy games, however.

Advertisement

That original Base Set Zapdos will now fetch you almost $6,000 in a PSA 10. It seems somewhat unlikely this version will achieve the same, even in 25 years’ time. Although the Special Art Rare from the Japanese 151 is currently getting over 200 bucks in a 10.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

76 / 102

Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite

Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

It’s nice to see Dragonite looking so happy!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

77 / 102

Mewtwo

Mewtwo

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

The stunning work of artist Akira Egawa got the honor of delivering the Mewtwo, a follow-up to her mind-blowing Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare from Obsidian Flames.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

78 / 102

Mew

Mew

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

And there it is, the 151st card. While Mewtwo was in the original Base Set release, Mew didn’t appear in English in cardboard form until 2000, as a Black Star Promo for Fossil.

Advertisement

So what does the set do now? Well, it starts over again!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

79 / 102

Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur ex Illustration Rare

Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur ex Illustration Rare

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Yoriyuki Ikegami is one of the most exciting new artists working on PTCG. With her debut Crown Zenith card, Gardenia’s Vigor blowing minds, she’s since provided us a couple of regulars from Paldea Evolved, and then now this astonishing trio of Bulbasaur evolutions. Oh my gosh they’re so beautiful.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

80 / 102

Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard ex Illustration Rare

Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard ex Illustration Rare

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

I love how this Charmander set by Miki Kudo feels like it could be a part of the Mewtwo/Charizard series. Kudo also designed the amazing Tentacool and Tentacruel cards a few million pages back, and most importantly has drawn Mantyke—the baby form of the best Pokémon of all—for the latest Japanese set, Raging Surf.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

81 / 102

Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise ex Illustration Rare

Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise ex Illustration Rare

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Oh god, how much money is this set going to cost me? How can a person live a proper life without collecting all three of these starter Art Rare trilogies? Mitsuhiro Arita’s work is almost offensively good here. How dare he?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

82 / 102

Caterpie Illustration Rare

Caterpie Illustration Rare

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

When last did Caterpie receive a Full Art card? I can answer that: never. The poor little beastie has only had 17 cards before this one, despite being part of Gen I, and has never been celebrated properly. Until now!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

83 / 102

Pikachu Illustration Rare

Pikachu Illustration Rare

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Perhaps a slightly different situation for codename #025, who has had, by my count, 64,298 different cards. But still, look at this one! Artist Hiroyuki Yamamoto has worked on various Pokémon projects for many years, but this is only his fifth card. DO MORE!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

84 / 102

Nidoking Illustration Rare

Nidoking Illustration Rare

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Misaki Hashimoto has designed just three PTCG cards, beginning with Cosmic Eclipse’s Full Art Wishiwashi. However, you’ve encountered her work in the mainline video games since 2018's Let’s Go Pikachu.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

85 / 102

Psyduck Illustration Rare

Psyduck Illustration Rare

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Unquestionably one of the best cards in the whole set, this is by another new, pseudonymous artist, Whisker.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

86 / 102

Poliwhirl Illustration Rare

Poliwhirl Illustration Rare

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

What is the Poliwhirl contemplating here? I’ll tell you what: It’s thinking about how those lines on its tummy are its guts, and how it’s not OK with that.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

87 / 102

Machoke Illustration Rare

Machoke Illustration Rare

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

This is just spectacular, right? Another debut art, this time from Tetsu Kayama, whose pointillism is also in Obsidian Flames. This is surely one of the most coherently detailed Pokémon cards of all time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

88 / 102

Tangela Illustration Rare

Tangela Illustration Rare

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Meanwhile, here’s Tangela swinging from a tree.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

89 / 102

Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

If anything, it only makes it worse that Okacheke put so much effort into depicting this Satanic gathering of monsters.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

90 / 102

Omastar Illustration Rare

Omastar Illustration Rare

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Just the second card from Yano Keiji, following on from that distinctive and widely played Comfey in Lost Origin. It’s just so lovely, that I hope it’s not the last.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

91 / 102

Snorlax Illustration Rare

Snorlax Illustration Rare

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Well, here’s my chase card. It’s just perfect, with that Pidgey and Diglett adding lovely extra detail. It’s by the bellowed Gossan, who previously designed the most important card in my deck, the Galarian Perrserker V for Lost Origin.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

92 / 102

Dragonair Illustration Rare

Dragonair Illustration Rare

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Well this is just stupidly pretty. (A sentence I worry about, were it crudely translated to Japanese by Google, and the artist read it and thought I was calling them stupid.) Said artist is Rika—who is not, to the best of my knowledge, the Rika in the Elite Four of Paldea—but rather yet another brand new artist to the PTCG. Goodness me, just imagine how gorgeous future sets are going to be with the quality of artists arriving right now.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

93 / 102

Mewtwo Illustration Rare

Mewtwo Illustration Rare

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

I’ve been effusively complimentary about the art in this set, because damn, it’s incredible. But I do have a slight hesitation when it comes to this Mewtwo. The Japanese official site always adds these rainbow patterns to the images of holo cards, and it suggests a much brighter card than you get. I happen to have one of the Japanese versions next to me on the desk, and it’s incredibly hard to make anything out of the murk in person. Which is such a shame, because with a little more brightness, this could have been a stunner.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

94 / 102

Venusaur ex, Charizard ex, Blastoise ex Full Art

Venusaur ex, Charizard ex, Blastoise ex Full Art

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

We don’t yet know which rarity category the English-language versions of these cards will be assigned, but my guess would be Ultra Rare. Which is to say, the ones that won’t fetch the stupid prices, unlike the Special Illustration Rares I grouped with Illustration Rares of their evolution lines earlier.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

95 / 102

Arbox ex, Ninetails ex, Wigglytuff ex Full Art

Arbox ex, Ninetails ex, Wigglytuff ex Full Art

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

And these will be $3 in your local card shop within a week of release, lovely though they may look.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

96 / 102

Golem ex, Kangaskhan ex, Jynx ex Full Art

Golem ex, Kangaskhan ex, Jynx ex Full Art

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

$2 for this lot, I reckon.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

97 / 102

Zapdos ex, Mew ex

Zapdos ex, Mew ex

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

However, these two should do a fair bit better, given they’re Pokémon of note.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

98 / 102

Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare

Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

I think it’s a strange shame that Alakazam got the works for this adorable card, and not Kadabra. Given 151 has highlighted Caterpie, it seems reasonable that it could have given special treatment to the card they’ve not been able to print for 20 years. Still though, wow, this is amazing.

Advertisement

Incredible work from Shinya Komatsu, who you’ll not be surprised to learn also drew Astral Radiance’s amazing Machamp V.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

99 / 102

Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare

Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

I suspect this one could be huge. Any card featuring all three of the Kanto birds always causes a fuss, but this art by Shiburingaru makes it even more collectible. If only it had some more details on the land, and it could be a whole other Lost Origin Aerodactyl situation.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

100 / 102

Mew ex Special Illustration Rare

Mew ex Special Illustration Rare

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

151 truly is the set that will launch a thousand artist-ships. Here’s yet another newb to the franchise, the extraordinary Natsumi Yoshida, who has since also provided the adorable Togepi bulk card for Obsidian Flames, and a Toxel promo. But this Mew, wow, this one is going to be hard to beat. The Japanese version is selling for $170 raw.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

101 / 102

Erika’s Invitation, Giovanni’s Charisma Special Illustration Rares

Erika’s Invitation, Giovanni’s Charisma Special Illustration Rares

Image for article titled Every Pokémon TCG Card Revealed So Far In Pokémon 151
Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

And finally, for now, come the two most collectible trainer cards in the set. There’s Giovanni, looking full-on Mafioso with his enormous Persian cuddling up on the couch, and then the set’s biggest card in Japan, Erika’s Invitation. That’s already changing hands for $250 pack fresh, although I don’t imagine it will hit such ridiculous peaks in English.

Advertisement

There you go. I’ve left out the majority of the Item and Trainer cards, and there’s yet to be any legit images of the inevitable Gold cards that’ll disappoint in the international release. We’ll keep updating as new official English-language versions are revealed over the three weeks until the set’s released.

Pre-order Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 151 Collection Elite Trainer Box: Best Buy | GameStop

Advertisement

102 / 102