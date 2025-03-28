Hey, PlayStation, If You’re Putting Games On Switch, Here’s A Few More Ideas

Alright, here’s the real reason I made this list. I’m here to put Sly Cooper propaganda on your screen. Fans are still holding out hope that Sony will one day greenlight a fifth game in the heist platformer series that will resolve the cliffhanger ending of Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, but in the years since, the Vita has still been my go-to place to play Sucker Punch’s PS2 trilogy, and I gotta blow an inch of dust off that thing if I ever want to see the Cooper Gang. That could all be changed if Sony would put the games on the Switch. I still think the Sly Cooper games are some of the most timeless games in PlayStation’s long history, which makes it a real shame that Sucker Punch and Sony stopped investing in them during the PS3 era. Yeah, Thieves in Time was a passion project from Sanzaru Games that was divisive but nailed the smooth and simple stealth mechanics that made them so successful back in the day. Sony, if you ignore everything else I have said here, don’t ignore this. Put Sly Cooper on the Switch. And PC. And hell, put it on Xbox while you’re at it. Have you considered a mobile port?