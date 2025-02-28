The Best Path Of Exile 2 Zones For Farming Levels

If you’re like me—someone with a weak build initially—then your first real challenge in Path of Exile 2 isn’t any of the main or optional bosses, but the Hunting Grounds. It’s a sprawling zone full of aggressive gorilla-like enemies, ground-sprouting worms, and killer plants that attack wildly. And that’s not to mention Crowbell, the vicious optional boss that wields a church bell like a hammer.

Advertisement

But in its challenge lies its possibilities. Hunting Grounds spawns hundreds of enemies that, with the right build, you can fly through. One of the most annoying enemies you’ll face in this zone, Bramble Rhoas, likes to wind up a charge attack and then lurch forward, throwing you off balance and forcing you to turn your back on an enemy.

Lastly, be wary of poison projectiles, as the Hunting Grounds is rife with poisonous enemies.