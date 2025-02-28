The Best Path Of Exile 2 Zones For Farming Levels

You’ll find many people complaining online about the grind in video games, but there’s an entire genre focused on grinding out levels and gear, and that’s the ARPG. Path of Exile 2 retains much of what made the first game fantastic, with high-level zones providing a thrilling challenge and boss loot dropping variously-colored rarity tiers that light up the battlefield like Christmas morning. But to reach such dopamine-inducing moments, you must first level your character. I found myself returning to what I consider to be the best zones for farming in Path of Exile 2.
Best zones to farm in Act 1
If you’re like me—someone with a weak build initially—then your first real challenge in Path of Exile 2 isn’t any of the main or optional bosses, but the Hunting Grounds. It’s a sprawling zone full of aggressive gorilla-like enemies, ground-sprouting worms, and killer plants that attack wildly. And that’s not to mention Crowbell, the vicious optional boss that wields a church bell like a hammer.
But in its challenge lies its possibilities. Hunting Grounds spawns hundreds of enemies that, with the right build, you can fly through. One of the most annoying enemies you’ll face in this zone, Bramble Rhoas, likes to wind up a charge attack and then lurch forward, throwing you off balance and forcing you to turn your back on an enemy.
Lastly, be wary of poison projectiles, as the Hunting Grounds is rife with poisonous enemies.
Best zones to farm in Act 2
The first time I ran through The Dreadnought at the end of Act 2, I nearly tore my hair out. It was such a frustrating experience, with tight corridors, rope bridges connecting the various carriages, and enemies constantly spawning just out of sight to keep you on your toes. But like with the Hunting Grounds, the abundance of enemies pouring forth from within the confines of The Dreadnought makes it an ideal location to farm XP. It’s a grind-fest; you’ll level quickly by clearing each carriage.
While fighting through The Dreadnought, you’ll note an abundance of Faridun enemies, including Javeliners, Swordsmen, and Bladedancers. You want to remain wary of the latter, as they’re swift and hit hard. Other than that, don’t get surrounded when crossing one of the many narrow bridges connecting the carriages. It’s easy to lose yourself in the throng of enemies and glimpse the respawn screen.
Best zones to farm in Act 3
This one may cause some ruckus, as most end-game players would instead recommend Jiquani’s Machinarium for leveling in Act 3, but I prefer the Sandswept Marshes. It’s the first zone you step foot in upon reaching the game’s third act, and, as its name suggests, it’s a sandy marsh. It’s also bogged down with zombies of all types, and they’ll continue spawning in the swamp, surrounding.
Besides the level 33 base monster level, your biggest challenges come from the Rotting Hulks and Bloodthief Queens. They’re both tanks; one a zombie, the other a giant beetle-like monstrosity that spawns flying enemies. On top of those two foes, prepare for Boghelled Commoners surrounding you, though they’re easy to cut down with an AOE spell or, if you’re playing as the Witch, your summons.
Path of Exile 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S as an Early Access title. It currently requires a paid supporter pack to play before its inevitable free-to-play launch sometime in 2025.
