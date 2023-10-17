Our Fave Cosplay From New York Comic Con 2023

New York Comic Con takes place every year at the massive Jacob Javits Center on the west side of Manhattan, and it never lets me down when it comes to cosplay. I’ve cosplayed there myself, though my look paled in comparison to the most impressive fits and mechanical feats on display at the annual convention.

Naturally, 2023's NYCC didn’t let us down, offering a menagerie of breathtaking costumes throughout its four-day stretch (October 12-October 15). We’ve got a collection of the best looks from the long weekend, provided, as always, by Mineralblu.

I’ve got a few personal favorites in here (I’m very partial to an Emperor’s New Groove duo and A Goofy Movie trio, as well as a Shin Hati that has me very upset I couldn’t attend this year in costume), but I’ll let you be the judge. Every cosplayer’s social media links and their cosplay character details are watermarked on the images that follow. Now let’s see who’s your favorite.