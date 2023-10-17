Our Fave Cosplay From New York Comic Con 2023

Cosplay

The best looks from the Manhattan-based con, from a brilliant Jurassic Park duo to Toad from Super Mario Bros.

spider-man
By
Alyssa Mercante
A three panel collage of NYCC costumes with a Metal Gear Solid walker on the left, Red Cat from Spider-Man in the middle, and Saw from Jigsaw on the right.
Image: Mineralblu / Kotaku

New York Comic Con takes place every year at the massive Jacob Javits Center on the west side of Manhattan, and it never lets me down when it comes to cosplay. I’ve cosplayed there myself, though my look paled in comparison to the most impressive fits and mechanical feats on display at the annual convention.

Naturally, 2023's NYCC didn’t let us down, offering a menagerie of breathtaking costumes throughout its four-day stretch (October 12-October 15). We’ve got a collection of the best looks from the long weekend, provided, as always, by Mineralblu.

I’ve got a few personal favorites in here (I’m very partial to an Emperor’s New Groove duo and A Goofy Movie trio, as well as a Shin Hati that has me very upset I couldn’t attend this year in costume), but I’ll let you be the judge. Every cosplayer’s social media links and their cosplay character details are watermarked on the images that follow. Now let’s see who’s your favorite.

The Eye of Sauron, Lord of the Rings

The Eye of Sauron, Lord of the Rings

A cosplayer stands dressed as a sexy version of the Eye of Sauron.
Image: Mineralblu

Making the Eye of Sauron sexy is my new favorite cosplay trend.

Thwompette, Super Mario Bros.

Thwompette, Super Mario Bros.

A cosplayer wields a mallet and wears an all-grey, blocky outfit.
Image: Mineralblu

According to a brief Google search, Thwompette is a fan-made character that’s sort of an amalgamation of Peach and a Thwomp Trap. This cosplayer seems to be playing off of that. Be warned, searches for it are NSFW.

Gardener Robot, Castle in the Sky

Gardener Robot, Castle in the Sky

A massive robot costume at New York Comic Con.
Image: Mineralblu

The gentle robot from anime Castle in the Sky, done rather impressively heree.

Toad, Super Mario Bros.

Toad, Super Mario Bros.

A person wears a Toad costume at NYCC.
Image: Mineralblu

The little screen for the cosplayer’s face built into Toad’s mushroom head is sending me.

Jigsaw, Saw

Jigsaw, Saw

A person dressed as Jigsaw from the Saw movies rides a kid's tricycle.
Image: Mineralblu

Every time I see a Jigsaw cosplay, I shiver.

Shin Hati, Ahsoka

Shin Hati, Ahsoka

A cosplayer dressed as Shin Hati from the Star Wars Ahsoka series looks into the camera.
Image: Mineralblu

I wanted to be Shin Hati from the Ahsoka series at Comic Con so very badly, but I am very happy that I was away and couldn’t attend this weekend because this look would have put me to shame.

Spacing Guild members, Dune

Spacing Guild members, Dune

Two cosplayers wear gold face masks and robes.
Image: Mineralblu

Love to see people’s takes on Frank Herbert’s Dune characters, and these Spacing Guild costumes are incredible.

Hammer and Jacket, Drive

Hammer and Jacket, Drive

A cosplaying duo stand dressed as two iconic props from the Ryan Gosling movie Drive.
Image: Mineralblu

Normally, I’d hate to see another scorpion-jacket-sporting-Ryan-Gosling-in-Drive cosplay at Comic Con as it’s almost always just a semi-attractive white dude doing it, but this version absolutely sent me. One person is the iconic hammer, one the iconic jacket. Brilliant stuff.

Chappie

Chappie

A cosplayer stands in the Javits Center atrium dressed as Chappie.
Image: Mineralblu

It’s everyone’s favorite cop robot!

Adam Smasher and V, Cyberpunk 2077

Adam Smasher and V, Cyberpunk 2077

A cosplayer dressed as V from Cyberpunk 2077 holds a gun to the head of a cosplayer dressed as Adam Smasher.
Image: Mineralblu

A solid cosplay choice, always, and executed well.

Dr. Alan Grant and the velociraptor, Jurassic Park

Dr. Alan Grant and the velociraptor, Jurassic Park

A cosplayer dressed as Jurassic Park's Alan Grant wheels a cosplayer in a wheelchair dressed as a velociraptor.
Image: Mineralblu

I love Jurassic Park, I love Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, and I love the idea of this duo costume. No notes.

Kuzco and Yzma, The Emperor’s New Groove

Kuzco and Yzma, The Emperor’s New Groove

A cosplayer dressed as Kuzco in llama form (complete with a knit two-piece outfit) and one dressed as Yzma look into the camera.
Image: Mineralblu

There are few movies that bring me as much joy as The Emperor’s New Groove, and this cosplay bottles up that joy and pours it straight down my gullet. The knit two-piece on Kuzco? The acrylic nails on Yzma? This is my favorite one of the bunch, hands-down.

Madame Leota, The Haunted Mansion

Madame Leota, The Haunted Mansion

A cosplayer dressed as Madame Leota's head in a crystal ball looks into the camera. A table worn around her neck completes the illusion.
Image: Mineralblu

I love a cosplay that incorporates props, especially if that prop has to be worn around your neck like some kind of Elizabethan torture device.

Powerline, Roxanne, and Max, A Goofy Movie

Powerline, Roxanne, and Max, A Goofy Movie

A trio of cosplayers dressed as characters from the animated film A Goofy Movie look into the camera.
Image: Mineralblu

This is my second-favorite cosplay of the entire weekend, and for good reason. We get not one, not two, but three characters from A Goofy Movie, done in such a way that they all manage to be hot without making me wonder if I am, indeed, a furry (because none of them are wearing animal ears, thank god).

Gargantuan Mimic, Dungeons & Dragons

Gargantuan Mimic, Dungeons & Dragons

A cosplayer stands dressed as the Gargantuan Mimic from Dungeons & Dragons.
Image: Mineralblu

I can’t imagine what this person went through every time they had to pee.

Red Cat/Mary Jane Watson, Spider-Man


Red Cat/Mary Jane Watson, Spider-Man

A cosplayer dressed as the Red Cat version of Mary Jane Watson stands with her hands on her hips.
Image: Mineralblu

A recent Spider-Man comic arc has Mary Jane Watson get her own superpowers, and this expertly done costume is a play on that.

D-Walker, Metal Gear Solid

D-Walker, Metal Gear Solid

A cosplayer gives double peace signs while dressed as the D-Walker from Metal Gear Solid.
Image: Mineralblu

This cosplay incorporates stilts! Automatic 10/10.

What was your favorite cosplay out of the bunch?

