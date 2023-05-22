In the press release announcing this new Pac-Man/Lego crossover, set designer Sven Franic said that it was a “delight” to recreate the famous arcade game.



“We are always looking for new and exciting ways to bring classic gaming experiences to life,” said Franic, “Our team of talented designers worked tirelessly to capture the essence of the beloved PAC-MAN arcade machine in brick form, from PAC-MAN himself to the colorful, maze-like environment he inhabits. Every detail was carefully considered and crafted, resulting in a one-of-a-kind LEGO creation that captures the magic of the original game while adding a playful new twist and a couple of Easter eggs – in true video game style.”

