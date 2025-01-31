Netflix's Junji Ito Anime Fails To Break The Terrible Horror Adaptation Curse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 7 Netflix Films of 2025 We Need Sooner Than Later

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Entertainment

The 7 Netflix Films of 2025 We Need Sooner Than Later

From a robot apocalypse to Bad Bunny in a golf comedy, Netflix's 2025 slate of movies looks promising

By
Keith Nelson Jr
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
(L to R) Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) , Keats (Chris Pratt) and Dr. Amherst (Ke Huy Quan) looking for answers
Image: Paul Abell/Netflix

Netflix is known for just dropping hundreds of hours of movies and TV at a moment’s notice, almost daring you to test your limits of unproductivity to finish it all. This week, it did a version of that by laying out its slate of 2025 films set to be released. Out of the dozens of movies that range from the lowlights of an Amy Schumer-led comedy about faking a pregnancy out of envy (Kinda Pregnant) to the highs of Guillermo del Toro’s passion project that’s been 20+ years in the making (Frankenstein), here are the seven that we need to take over our free time immediately.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9

The Electric State 

The Electric State 

Millie Bobby Brown
Image: Netflix

Release date: March 14

Seeing Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in a beat-up Volkswagen carried by a gigantic robot get a fridge launched at them by another robot in a post-robot-war America of the ‘90s is enough reason for The Electric State to be required viewing for fans of all things sci-fi dystopia. From the looks of the trailer, filmmakers the Russo Brothers are going to explore a secret mechanical conspiracy with the type of visually stunning worldbuilding that made their earlier flicks Endgame and Infinity War feel grand in scope but personal in connection.  

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

Plankton: The Movie

Plankton: The Movie

SpongeBob and Plankton exploring together
Image: Nickelodeon Animation Studios

Release date: March 7

The pineapple under the sea has provided the world with enough genuine laughs and indelible memes to warrant some excitement for a movie focused on one of its funniest side characters, Plankton, as he tries for world domination before everything changes for him.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

Havoc

Havoc

Tom Hardy pointing a gun
Image: Netflix

Release date: TBD

Any time Tom Hardy’s hands are dirty from a mixture of blood and gunpowder, the action is typically worth the admission, especially when the price is only a Netflix subscription. As a hardened yet duty-bound detective, Hardy will fight through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s son before uncovering corruption that will likely be tied to the very politician he’s helping. The plot sounds derivative, but Hardy’s star power in an action thriller could elevate the story to something truly gripping.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

Frankenstein

Frankenstein

Oscar Issac commanding the room
Image: Ken Woroner/Netflix

Release date: November 2025

The film Guillermo del Toro said he’s been trying to make for decades is finally coming out this fall, and it’s a retelling of the Frankenstein tale that “has fused with my soul in a way that it has become an autobiography,” according to the Oscar-winning filmmaker. With Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s monster, Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, and Christoph Waltz as the instigative mad scientist Dr. Pretorius, Frankenstein will have us seated and ready for our minds to be blown.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

Rip

Rip

Ben Affleck (left) and Matt Damon (right) enjoying themselves
Image: Christopher Polk (Getty Images)

Release date: Fall 2025

Inspired by the true experiences of a former head of tactical narcotics for the Miami Dade police department, RIP has Matt Damon and Ben Affleck together again in a crime thriller where trust among Miami cops disintegrates after a team of cops seize millions of dollars from a drug stash spot. Both of these actors have thrilled us in films about illegally obtained money shifting alliances among former friends, and now they’re adding Steven Yeun, Kyle Chandler, and Teyana Taylor to the drama.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Two men looking for answers
Image: John Wilson/Netflix

Release date: Fall 2025

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) has solved a murder over disinheritance and another over a business takeover, but the third mystery may prove to be his most dangerous yet. Rian Johnson’s Knives Out series is always a feast for the eyes and mind, with superstar ensemble casts all coming undone as the truth unfurls. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will feature Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, Thomas Haden Church, and of course Craig himself, now with beam bum hair. Do we need to say more?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9

Happy Gilmore 2

Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler enjoying golf
Image: Netflix

Release date: TBD

In a world where sometimes live streamers are bigger boxing draws than the biggest professional boxers in the world, Adam Sandler reprising his role as Happy Gilmore is surprisingly relevant. The nostalgia factor of watching Sandler’s idiot savant golfer face off against archrival Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) will draw in those missing ‘90s-style comedies, but the additions of generational stars Bad Bunny and every Swiftie’s favorite NFL player, Travis Kelce, could turn this into an event as much as it’ll be a film.

Advertisement

9 / 9