You'll Probably Be Using Some Of These Gadgets From MCW 2025 Very Soon

The China-based company partnered up with camera manufacturer Leica to boost the phone’s photography game, and give it a competitive advantage over its rivals. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra boasts a next-gen quad camera system and a Summilux optical lens that gives photos a professional look.
Advertisement
The phone also has Qualcomm’s (QCOM) latest processor — the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, and a slew of AI integrations — including Google’s (GOOGL) Gemini — built into the phone.
It goes on sale later this month, starting at roughly $1,623 (€1,499).
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
3 / 8
RealMe’s concept phones with interchangeable camera lenses
RealMe’s concept phones with interchangeable camera lenses
Fancy phone lenses were all the rage in Barcelona this year.
Chinese phone maker RealMe unveiled a brand new concept phone that you can transform into a high-end mirrorless camera by attaching interchangeable lenses via an adapter.
Advertisement
The phone, which is currently just a concept device, features two DSLR-like lenses: a 73mm and a much bigger 234mm, equivalent to 3x and 10x DSLR-level optical zooms.
“This is more than just a concept; it is a promise of what’s to come,” RealMe head of product marketing Francis Wong said in the company’s unboxing video.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
4 / 8
Lenovo Thinkbook codename Flip
Lenovo Thinkbook codename Flip
Lenovo (LNVGY) introduced a ThinkBook AI PC called “codename Flip” at the MWC 2025, although it is as of yet still an early concept.
Advertisement
This PC not only boasts AI-powered workflows thanks to an Intel (INTC) Core Ultra 7 processor, but it also has a bending OLED display that folds outwards, enabling the ThinkBook to transform from a compact 13-inch laptop to a vertically expanded 18.1-inch screen, ideal for document viewing. Or you can fold the screen backwards to “Share mode,” when you’re working with someone else sitting across the table from you and want to share your screen with them, or you can fold all the screens in to resemble a tablet.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
5 / 8
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Although it was first unveiled in January at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 phones — and particularly the Edge model, which Samsung deemed its thinnest yet — stole the spotlight.
Advertisement
We still don’t know much about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Visitors at the MWC 2025 didn’t receive any information on it, and were not allowed to touch it. But we do know that like the rest of the Galaxy S25 series, and much like the other buzzy phones debuted at MWC, it will have a host of AI integration features (including built-in Google Gemini features) and advanced camera technology.
The super-thin phone is likely to launch in the coming months, as rival Apple (AAPL) is also reportedly readying to unveil a super-thin phone of its own with the highly anticipated and rumored iPhone 17 Air.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
6 / 8
Lenovo Yoga Solar PC concept
Lenovo Yoga Solar PC concept
Lenovo also caught attention with another concept: a PC that runs on solar energy.
Advertisement
The device has a solar panel that leverages “black contact cell” technology to achieve an over 24% conversion rate, which Lenovo claims is “one of the highest in the industry.” Just 20 minutes of direct sunlight can power the PC for one hour of video playback, according to the company. That means if you live somewhere that gets enough sunlight, you might not need to worry about charging ports and cables if you want to work outside on a bright day.
Much like the foldable Flip PC, Lenovo’s Yoga Solar PC is still an early concept and the company didn’t share a production plan.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
7 / 8
Nothing’s 3A phones
Nothing’s 3A phones
London-based Nothing’s new 3A and 3A Pro smartphones were all the rage in Barcelona this week, and not just for their AI features, which include an assistant that compiles important information from photos and screenshots you deem essential. The phones also drew attention for their fun designs and relatively low price point.
Advertisement
The phones, which boast a futuristic-looking translucent back and LED lights that flash whenever you receive a notification, start at $379 for the 3A and $459 for the 3A Pro. Both devices are available now for pre-order in the U.S., as part of the company’s beta launch in the U.S. market.
This story originally appeared on Quartz, our sister site, on Friday, March 7.