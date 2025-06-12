Here Are Our Favorite Cosplay Fits From Comic Con London 2025

MCM Comic Con London (its ever-changing name started as the “London Movie, Comic & Media Expo,” before it began shuffling various orders of “MCM,” “Comic Con” and “London”) takes place twice a year in the UK, celebrating all things classed speculative fiction. And as you might expect, that brings in the cosplayers.

As ever, Kotaku’s intrepid photography team Mineralblu were at the event, capturing the most impressive outfits to share with us all. The results are a splendidly eclectic mix, without a single showing for Marvel Rivals, and all the excellent Arcane fits squeezed into one pic! You’ve gotta make room for all that British stuff, see.

Click on through the slideshow to see the amazing outfits on display, and don’t forget to check out Mineralblu’s video of the event below.