Ironheart's New Trailer Delivers A Couple Cool Surprises
Here Are Our Favorite Cosplay Fits From Comic Con London 2025

Cosplay

MCM's massive UK fan convention always has a great showing from cosplayers

By
John Walker
Three cosplayers from MCM Comic Con London.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku

MCM Comic Con London (its ever-changing name started as the “London Movie, Comic & Media Expo,” before it began shuffling various orders of “MCM,” “Comic Con” and “London”) takes place twice a year in the UK, celebrating all things classed speculative fiction. And as you might expect, that brings in the cosplayers.

As ever, Kotaku’s intrepid photography team Mineralblu were at the event, capturing the most impressive outfits to share with us all. The results are a splendidly eclectic mix, without a single showing for Marvel Rivals, and all the excellent Arcane fits squeezed into one pic! You’ve gotta make room for all that British stuff, see.

Click on through the slideshow to see the amazing outfits on display, and don’t forget to check out Mineralblu’s video of the event below.

Mineralblu
Mysterio, Spider-Man

Mysterio, Spider-Man

A photograph of a cosplayer at London's MCM Expo
Photo: Mineralblu
Executioner Smough, Dark Souls

Executioner Smough, Dark Souls

A photograph of a cosplayer at London's MCM Expo
Photo: Mineralblu
Laszlo & Nadja, What We Do in the Shadows

Laszlo & Nadja, What We Do in the Shadows

A photograph of a cosplayer at London's MCM Expo
Photo: Mineralblu
Arcane

Arcane

A photograph of a cosplayer at London's MCM Expo
Photo: Mineralblu
Cleopatra

Cleopatra

A photograph of a cosplayer at London's MCM Expo
Photo: Mineralblu
Reze & Kaneki, Tokyo Ghoul

Reze & Kaneki, Tokyo Ghoul

A photograph of a cosplayer at London's MCM Expo
Photo: Mineralblu
Severance

Severance

A photograph of a cosplayer at London's MCM Expo
Photo: Mineralblu
Sister of Battle & Commissar, Warhammer 40K

Sister of Battle & Commissar, Warhammer 40K

A photograph of a cosplayer at London's MCM Expo
Photo: Mineralblu
The Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four

A photograph of a cosplayer at London's MCM Expo
Photo: Mineralblu
Ranni & D, Elden Ring

Ranni & D, Elden Ring

A photograph of a cosplayer at London's MCM Expo
Photo: Mineralblu
Scorpion, Mortal Kombat

Scorpion, Mortal Kombat

A photograph of a cosplayer at London's MCM Expo
Photo: Mineralblu
The Void, Thunderbolts*

The Void, Thunderbolts*

A photograph of a cosplayer at London's MCM Expo
Photo: Mineralblu
Guts, Berserk

Guts, Berserk

A photograph of a cosplayer at London's MCM Expo
Photo: Mineralblu
Trish, Devil May Cry

Trish, Devil May Cry

A photograph of a cosplayer at London's MCM Expo
Photo: Mineralblu
Daleks, Doctor Who

Daleks, Doctor Who

A photograph of a cosplayer at London's MCM Expo
Photo: Mineralblu
Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero

A photograph of a cosplayer at London's MCM Expo
Photo: Mineralblu
Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth Wukong

A photograph of a cosplayer at London's MCM Expo
Photo: Mineralblu
Mina, Kaiju No. 8

Mina, Kaiju No. 8

A photograph of a cosplayer at London's MCM Expo
Photo: Mineralblu

