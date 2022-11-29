Sure, Marvel Snap is a great game that’s completely taken over my Twitter feed and life. But not everything in Marvel Snap is wonderful. For example, there are some really annoying and terrible zones that can appear during matches. And I’m here to list the worst of ’em.

Out now on PC and phones, recently released free-to-play card battler Marvel Snap has quickly become one of my favorite games of 2022 thanks to its fast-paced matches, small decks, and non-predatory microtransactions. I also love how much random nonsense can happen during matches thanks to the various locations that can appear, many of which can change your plans completely, forcing you to scramble to win. However, some of these spots are just a drag to deal with, slowing down matches or taking away control from players entirely.



So here are the 12 worst zones that can appear in Marvel Snap as of November 2022. It’s, of course, possible future updates will add worse zones or even (hopefully) remove some of these, so this list may be changed and updated in the future. But for now, here are the worst ones: