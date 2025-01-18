Ranking Marvel Rivals' Heroes, Spotting Details In The New Mario Kart, And More Notes For The Week

This week’s catch-all of nifty tips, info, and observations features rankings of two of the three groups of heroes in Marvel Rivals: the support heroes and the damage dealers. So if you’ve got strong feelings about where, say, the Punisher should land in such a tally, you can see for yourself just how right or wrong we are. Also, this week gave us our first glimpse of the next Mario Kart, and even though it was fleeting, eagle-eyed fans have still honed in on several details they think might reveal a thing or two about the game. We rounded those up as well. And the true ending of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has emerged, and to say that it’s leaving players underwhelmed would be putting it mildly. These and other stories await in the pages ahead.
Support characters are the backbone of any team-based game. While some might believe you can just out-damage an enemy team to victory, if they have someone healing their team and providing utility beyond making numbers go up or down, they’re more than likely going to outplay you. That’s certainly the case in Marvel Rivals, and thankfully its roster of supportive Strategist characters is pretty varied and has a myriad of playstyles to choose from. But who are the best and worst ones in NetEase’s hero shooter right now? Let’s find out as we rank them from the weakest link to the best in the business of healing. - Kenneth Shepard Read More
Marvel Rivals, NetEase’s stab at a hero shooter starring Marvel’s iconic heroes, is doing exceptionally well a month after launch. It’s accumulated over 20 million players across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and its second season starring the Fantastic Four is off to a strong start. The studio has plans to release new heroes every six weeks, has already put out some incredible skins, and is consistently integrating lore to keep the story progressing as we all push payloads and capture points. This is happening in stark contrast to Overwatch 2, which has seen steady decline even before the sequel launched without most of its promised features. As Marvel Rivals’ momentum grows, fans of Overwatch 2 are in their feelings about leaving behind what was once the biggest game in the world. - Kenneth Shepard Read More
Right now we only know about one game for the newly announced Nintendo Switch 2: the next Mario Kart. Nintendo didn’t reveal a title, but fans are already calling the kart racer Mario Kart 9 and scanning every frame of footage we got from the announcement trailer. We’ve gathered a few of those observations fans have made about elements that stick out in the brief glimpse we’ve gotten of the new game. Here are some of the details you might’ve missed in the new Mario Kart trailer. - Kenneth Shepard Read More
It’s time for everyone’s favorite class. Marvel Rivals, much like its direct inspiration Overwatch, is plagued with players who just want to collect kills on a scoreboard. That means, if you’re running with randos, that it’s entirely possible you’ll end up with a team of people who instalock their favorite damage-dealing Duelist character and leave you to babysit. Rivals’ roster makeup is a factor as well, with Duelists accounting for nearly 20 slots of the 35 playable heroes in the game. It’s only natural that many players would land on one of them as a favorite. - Kenneth Shepard Read More
On January 16, Nintendo officially unveiled the successor to its incredibly popular Switch. The new device is simply called the Switch 2, it’s bigger, sleeker, and most of your old games should work on it. But now, the next question you might have is “When or where can I pre-order this thing?” - Zack Zwiezen Read More
Shuhei Yoshida first joined Sony back during 1993 before the first PlayStation shipped. Now, over three decades later, he’s taking his leave, after helping ship dozens of legendary games and bringing many, many more to the platform from developers big and small throughout the rest of the world. His parting gift to PS5 and PS4 players is a list of 22 personal favorites for fans to dig into during the January release calendar lull. - Ethan Gach Read More
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’s final update is live, and with that its true ending has been revealed. Was the comic book finale worth the grind the live-service game’s diehard fans have been toiling through across four seasons? Nope. Not even a little bit. - Ethan Gach Read More
To kick off the new year, Sony has revealed a impressive list of games coming to its large PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. God Of War Ragnarök, a Yakuza spin-off, and Indiana Jones are just some of the games coming soon. But don’t get too excited about that last one, as its not last year’s fantastic Great Circle. - Zack Zwiezen Read More
Nintendo just announced the Switch 2 this morning. It’s got a bigger screen, magnetic joy-cons, and can play all your old Switch games through backward compatibility. It also looks like a new Mario Kart is launching alongside the system, and if you want to play it and possibly other games coming to the Switch 2, Nintendo is offering a few opportunities to do so—if you can make it to one of three cities in the U.S. - Kenneth Shepard Read More
A lot of Minecraft’s more recent attention tends to be about the upcoming movie adaptation, but the game is still getting plenty of love and support. If you’ve been tuned out of Minecraft, you might’ve missed news about the recently released game drop, which added a brand-new biome to explore called the Pale Garden. While there are some new blocks and a lot of things to craft from them, one of the main highlights is a new hostile mob called a Creaking. - Samuel Moreno Read More