Ranking Marvel Rivals' Heroes, Spotting Details In The New Mario Kart, And More Notes For The Week

This week’s catch-all of nifty tips, info, and observations features rankings of two of the three groups of heroes in Marvel Rivals: the support heroes and the damage dealers. So if you’ve got strong feelings about where, say, the Punisher should land in such a tally, you can see for yourself just how right or wrong we are. Also, this week gave us our first glimpse of the next Mario Kart, and even though it was fleeting, eagle-eyed fans have still honed in on several details they think might reveal a thing or two about the game. We rounded those up as well. And the true ending of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has emerged, and to say that it’s leaving players underwhelmed would be putting it mildly. These and other stories await in the pages ahead.