The 11 Charismatic Criminals Who Define Martin Scorsese’s Best Movies

Few cinematic criminals exude meticulous brilliance and effortless charm quite like Sam “Ace” Rothstein in Casino. Conveyed with clinical precision by Robert De Niro, Ace is not the kind of gangster who thrives on brute force or impulsive violence; instead, he is a meticulous strategist, a man whose power lies in his uncanny ability to read people and numbers alike. From the moment he steps into the Tangiers Casino, he commands absolute authority—not through fear, but through an almost hypnotic charisma. His early narration, detailing how he runs the casino floor with the efficiency of a Swiss watch, is as mesmerizing as it is insightful, revealing a man who treats gambling less as a vice and more as a science. Scenes like the one where he spots a dealer shuffling imperfectly and immediately fires him illustrate his near-superhuman attention to detail, making his presence feel omnipotent without him ever needing to raise his voice.

Yet despite his extraordinary competence, Ace’s charisma ultimately proves to be both his weapon and his Achilles’ heel. His ability to command respect unravels in the face of personal entanglements, particularly with the mercurial Ginger McKenna (Sharon Stone) and the reckless Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci). His icy composure cracks in spectacular fashion when he pleads with Ginger in the restaurant scene, his desperation contrasting starkly with the unwavering control he exerts in the casino. Similarly, his growing paranoia—exemplified in the scene where he dons oversized pink-lensed glasses and wages a personal war against corrupt gaming regulators—signals the beginning of his downfall. In the end, Scorsese constructs Ace as a figure who redefines the archetype of the cinematic gangster, proving that in a world of unchecked ambition, even the most composed tactician can become a victim of his own allure.