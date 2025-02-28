The 11 Charismatic Criminals Who Define Martin Scorsese’s Best Movies

Martin Scorsese’s next crime film is being compared to his past crime classics The Departed and Goodfellas. Given his storied track record, the film featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Leonardo DiCaprio will undoubtedly make at least one of the characters those stars are playing, if not all of them, a charismatically terrible person. That’s because few directors have made us fall in love with lawbreakers like the Oscar-winning director that’s entertained audiences for nearly 60 years.
DiCaprio is no stranger to this, appearing in Scorsese films as a degenerate Wall Street trader (The Wolf of Wall Street), a sleazy double agent (The Departed), and a mentally ill criminal who thinks he’s a detective trying to get justice (Shutter Island). What on Earth will Scorsese do with the rest of the cast? Will The Rock be a paranoid schizophrenic stalker like Travis Bickle (Robert DeNiro) in Taxi Driver? Or will Emily Blunt charm men out of their boxers while she robs them blind like Bertha Thompson (Barbara Hershey) in Boxcar Bertha? Whatever the case, this is a great time to look back at the most charismatic criminals from Scorsese’s best films.