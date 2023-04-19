Sonic The Hedgehog Is Getting Four Cool As Hell New Lego Sets

Lego's four grown-up Sonic playsets release on August 1

Lego’s four grown-up Sonic playsets release on August 1

Isaiah Colbert
Gif: Lego / Sonic / Kotaku

On Wednesday, Lego and the official Sonic the Hedgehog account announced that the blue blur is getting four new grown-up play sets on August 1.

Read More: Lego Is Looking Into Making This Excellent Sonic Mania Set

The four new Lego sets are Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge, Tails’ Workshop and Tornado Plane, Amy’s Animal Rescue Island, and Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge. You can check out the Balenciaga-esque narrated announcement trailer (which includes a lot of backseat commentary from Sonic) below.

Sonic the Hedgehog / Lego

If you find yourself at the center of the Lego and Sonic Venn diagram, you’ll no doubt be aware that this isn’t the first time the two have collaborated. Back in 2021, Lego released the Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set. The colorful brick set included a minifig for Sonic and an Eggman (FKA Dr. Robotnik) who you had to build out of bricks. Now, Eggman gets his own custom-made figure as well, and some keen-eyed fans are already commenting on the “glow-up” that Sonic’s longtime nemesis has received since his previous Lego outing. In his previous Lego incarnation, for instance, his mustache was just an abstract, angular brown shape, while the new and improved version sports a bristly crumb catcher that conveys all the energetic evil we associate with the nefarious character.

That 2021 Green Hill Zone set was designed by UK builder Toastergirl for Lego Ideas, a program in which Lego connoisseurs submit custom creations to be judged by their peers for the chance to become an official Lego set. Other greenlit Lego Ideas sets include the apartment from Friends, the magical trunk from Harry Potter, and a very nice-looking typewriter.

Read More: Lego DimensionsSonic Level Is A Mini Sonic Generations

The four upcoming Sonic Lego sets, much like the other grown-up sets listed above, will cost a pretty penny when they release on August 1, so let’s give you a closer look at what they’ll include as well as their respective price tags.

Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge

Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge

A product shot of the Sonic's Speed Sphere Challenge Lego set.
Image: Lego / Sonic

Price: $34.99 USD
How Many Pieces: 292
What’s In It: Minifigs of Sonic, Badnik, and Flicky, Sonic’s speed sphere, Green Hill Zone’s arc and ramp, an item box, turntable and speakers, a watercooler, picnic umbrella, and a chili dog.

Tails’ Workshop and Tornado Plane

Tails’ Workshop and Tornado Plane

A product shot shows Tails’ Workshop and Tornado Plane Lego set.
Image: Lego / Sonic

Price: $39.99 USD
How Many Pieces: 376
What’s In It: Minifigs of Sonic, Tails, Clucky, and Buzz Bomber, Tails’ Tornado airplane and workshop (hence the name), and some Sonic rings.

Amy’s Animal Rescue Island

Amy’s Animal Rescue Island

A product shot shows Amy's Animal Rescue Island Lego set.
Image: Lego / Sonic

Price: $49.99 USD
How Many Pieces: 388
What’s In It: Minifigs of Amy, Tails, Crabmeat, Picky, Pocky, and Flicky as well as a drawbridge, waterfall trap, and Amy’s giant mallet.

Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge

Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge

A product shot shows Sonic's Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge Lego set.
Image: Lego / Sonic

Price: $99.99 USD
How Many Pieces: 802
What’s In It: Minifigs of Sonic, Amy, a Flicky, Becky, Pocky, Pecky, Dr. Eggman, Badniks Chopper, and Newtron as well as Lego bricks of Green Hill Zone’s speed sphere, a bounce pad, a loop-de-loop, traps, and a giant golden ring.

