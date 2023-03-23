The Lego Racing Game Looks Like A Chaotic Open-World Mario Kart

After leaking ahead of schedule earlier this week, Lego 2K Drive has been officially unveiled.



Lego 2K Drive is an open-world carbuilding game that’s all about making your own vehicles out of the titular blocks and causing general havoc driving them around a breakable block-made world. At a glance, it might look like a simple Lego racing game, but the first trailer makes the game look like a hodgepodge of Mario Kart, Burnout, and the Forza Horizon series.

LEGO 2K Drive | Awesome Reveal Trailer | Coming May 19

There seems to be a lot going on in its open world, but the trailer doesn’t show any footage of the player being able to get out of their shapeshifting car. So it’s unclear if you’ll be able to get out of your car and run around the environment just yet, though that might defeat the point of building your own cars.

Just based on the two minutes we’ve seen so far, the customization options seem pretty extensive. Your vehicle seems to have different modes depending on what kind of environment you’re in. So it freely swaps between a car for driving on land, hovers over water, and you can slap on some rockets and wings to fly, as well. It looks pretty chaotic, but if you’re a person who loves making your own creations with Legos, it looks like 2K Drive offers that in spades. The game is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch on May 19.

While the bulk of Lego 2K Drive seems to be based around exploring its open world, it does look like you’ll be able to pit your Lego creations against your friends through races, both with local split-screen and online matches. It also seems like 2K wants it to be an ongoing service game, as it’s also releasing a season pass it’s calling “Year 1 Drive Pass.” Year 1 implies plans for a Year 2, but considering how many games launch with lofty expectations and then get put on the chopping block, we’ll wait and see how Lego 2K Drive pans out.

Lego 2K Drive is in development at Visual Concepts, which is primarily known for its work on 2K’s various sport franchises, specifically NBA 2K and WWE 2K. Suddenly the very cursed John Cena action figure skin makes a bit more sense considering the team is embedded in making a game based on toys.