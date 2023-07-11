Please Enjoy The Silliest Game Ladder Climbing Animations We Could Find

Ladders! They are a lot like stairs, but flat and vertical and without any steps. Actually, wait, I guess they aren’t that similar to stairs. I guess I’m not a ladder expert! And it seems plenty of video game characters are similarly not very good at ladders. It’s okay. We all have our flaws.

This list was directly inspired by a fantastic viral tweet by game developer Antonio Freyre who helped introduce the world to the ridiculous way Batman climbs ladders in the game Batman Begins. Inspired by that, I looked around and found some other memorably silly and weird video game ladder animations. Yes, this is one of the most specific and strange things I’ve worked on in my years at Kotaku. What can I say, I just wanted to share these bizarre ladder-climbing animations with you all. I hope you enjoy!