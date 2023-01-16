Our Favorite Cosplay From Los Angeles Comic Con 2022

Cosplay

A gallery and video showcase of some incredible cosplay

Luke Plunkett
Photo: Mineralblu

The 2022 edition of the LACC went down at the Los Angeles Convention Center between December 2-4. Why are we only posting it now? I’ve been on vacation, give me a break!

It’s comfortably one of the biggest nerd shows on the calendar; last year’s event drew over 126,000 people through the gates over those three days, and because a huge number of them were cosplayers, the video and pics you’re about to see are of the highest order.

As usual everything was shot by our friend Mineralblu, and as usual you’ll find each cosplayer’s character, series and social media details watermarked on the image. You can see some video highlights below, or click through for a gallery of some of our favourite photos.

THIS IS LOS ANGELES COMIC CON LACC 2022 MASHUP BEST COSPLAY MUSIC VIDEO BEST COSTUMES ANIME EXPO CMV
WEDNESDAY

Photo: Mineralblu
DARKSTALKERS

Photo: Mineralblu
LABYRINTH

Photo: Mineralblu
MONSTER HIGH

Photo: Mineralblu
THOR

Photo: Mineralblu
MY HERO ACADEMIA

Photo: Mineralblu
BLACK CAT

Photo: Mineralblu
MIDSOMMAR

Photo: Mineralblu
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

Photo: Mineralblu
AVATAR

Photo: Mineralblu
DOCTOR DOOM

Photo: Mineralblu
SHAZAM

Photo: Mineralblu
HERCULES

Photo: Mineralblu
STAR WARS

Photo: Mineralblu
BATMAN

Photo: Mineralblu
WARHAMMER 40K

Photo: Mineralblu
GUNDAM

Photo: Mineralblu
TRANSFORMERS

Photo: Mineralblu
CYBERPUNK

Photo: Mineralblu
BLACK ADAM

Photo: Mineralblu
SUPER MARIO BROS.

Photo: Mineralblu
TEEN TITANS

Photo: Mineralblu
