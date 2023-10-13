Kotaku’s Weekend Guide: 6 Games To Escape From Reality With

Play it on: PS5, Windows (Steam Deck OK)

Current goal: Learn who my new character is

I fell off Baldur’s Gate 3 pretty quickly. It was no fault of the game, which I did enjoy in my brief time with it. But given that I already have an active TTRPG hobby, I wasn’t really in the mood for another D&D-esque experience. Also, I um, wasn’t really paying attention in character creation and accidentally picked the Dark Urge as my origin and, well, that really wasn’t my style.



But after spending so much time with Starfield, I’m in the mood for something new that I can sink time into, a game with meatier narrative and meaningful choices. I’m starting from scratch. Maybe I’ll revisit my first character later, but for now I’ll be roleplaying as someone new.



Originally, I considered going with one of the preset origins, but ultimately went with a Githyanki rogue. I find the Githyanki being outsiders compelling and resonant with my utter lack of knowledge about Forgotten Realms lore. Also, I want to see how the narrative feels with another Githyanki in the party alongside Lae’zel. I’m not sure what dialogue options I’ll have on that front just yet, but I’d like to play my new character as someone who’s been living outside of Githyanki culture, someone for whom Lae’zel can provide an opportunity for reconnection, but also someone that might put out less hostility than Lae’zel does to everything around her.



I’m eager to get to know my character. I’ve turned the combat difficulty down to the lowest setting as, really, combat is my least-favorite activity in D&D. I’m here for the story and the characters. — Claire Jackson