With Kirby and the Forgotten Land coming out later this week, I decided to do some reading up on Nintendo’s pink puffball by checking out a wacky collection of his manga aptly titled Kirby Manga Mania. Going into this venture I expected to be overwhelmed by Kirby in all his babble-talking glory, but found something far darker: Kirby is actually a menace to Dream Land.

Kirby Manga Mania is Viz Media’s “best-of” compilation of a Kirby gag manga Hirokazu Hikawa created for CoroCoroComics back in 1994. The comics follow Kirby and crew in a collection of one shots, which ended in 2006. Although this manga is considered non-canon amongst Kirby fans, I’d argue that Kirby lore benefits from this wacky thing’s existence.

I’d already been made aware of Kirby being an omnipotent elder god of some sort through lore videos, but nothing could prepare me for the zany shit confined within this manga’s pages, which ranges from hilarious to shockingly outlandish. While making my way through the first volume, I was surprised to see Kirby’s antagonistic dynamic with King Dedede gradually shift from a SpongeBob-and-Squidward playfulness to Kirby going full wildcard like Charlie in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Anyway, here are the most fucked-up things I’ve encountered so far in Kirby Manga Mania.