Cosplay

Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri

Just because a nerd show is in December doesn't mean it has to be cold

Luke Plunkett
Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu

Holiday Matsuri is one of the coolest cosplay shows on the North American calendar. Taking place in Florida in December, the location means that instead of shivering inside a convention centre somewhere freezing their asses off, attendees are instead free to hit the pool, and the timing means we get to see a bunch of neat holiday-themed takes on costumes.

The 2019 edition (which we covered in early 2020) was one of the last before the pandemic hit, and while the event returned in 2021 it wasn’t until the most recent show that things really got back in their stride.

In this gallery you’ll find both a music video and collection of photos of the 2022 event, all taken by Mineralblu. Each cosplayer’s social media, character and series details are watermarked on the image.

THIS IS SWIMSUIT COMIC CON HOLIDAY MATSURI 2022 HOLMAT COSPLAY MUSIC VIDEO VLOG ANIME EXPO FLORIDA
FIRE EMBLEM

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
FIRE EMBLEM

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
FIRE EMBLEM

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
DISNEY

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
POKEMON

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
WOW

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
FINAL FANTASY

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
SPIDER-VERSE

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
SPY X FAMILY

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
THE BOYS

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
ONE PIECE

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
GENSHIN IMPACT

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
MY DRESS-UP DARLING

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
BLACK CLOVER

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
CHAINSAW MAN

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
BATMAN

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
KIRBY

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
CYBERPUNK

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
SILENT HILL

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
ELDEN RING

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
DEMON SLAYER

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
BLUE LOCK

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
SPIDER-VERSE

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
WILD WILD WEST

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
STAR WARS

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
THOR

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
OVERWATCH

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
STAR WARS

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
WOW

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Holiday Matsuri
Photo: Mineralblu
