Kotaku’s Weekend Guide: 8 Intriguing Games To Greet October With

Play it on: PS4, Xbox One, Windows (Steam Deck OK), macOS, Linux
Current goal: Muster my courage or swallow my pride
I always tend to like horror games more in theory than practice. I love scary movies—well-made ones, I mean, not just any horror trash—so it’s not that I’m a total chicken. But I never find myself too compelled by spooky games once I actually have a controller in hand. Sure, part of it’s a failure of nerves, but the prospect of creeping around on tiptoes for hours to come just never strikes me as “fun” in the way so many games that I actually like are fun.
Well, now my local Discord’s game of the month is Soma, the warmly received 2015 horror hallway from Frictional Games, best known for 2010’s smash-hit Amnesia: The Dark Descent. I’ve actually been interested in Soma because I’ve heard its post-apoc, sci-fi storyline is phenomenal. The question, as always, is will I find it worth tolerating the actual horror game to experience the cool story?
Read More: Soma, The Kotaku Review
After my first session, I’m really not sure! Soma’s well made in all the expected ways and seems like a fine example of its genre. But as usual, I find it hard to sit down and actually subject myself to its unsettling vibes when I could just play something comfier, like the mediocre-ass Starfield.
Funnily enough, Soma has a “story only” mode meant to let timid players walk through all the plot beats with no danger of actually dying (or even being pursued by) the monsters. The answer to my prayers? You’d think, but first I’d have to get over my decades of gung-ho gamer conditioning and a deep-seated preference to usually choose hard modes. Of course, in this case it’s just the “normal” mode I’m pondering dipping out on, which makes my dilemma even more psychically hazardous.
Anyway, hopefully I’ll experience more of this game, one way or the other. And if you’d like to try braving Soma’s halls for yourself, word to the wise: It’s included on Xbox Game Pass. — Alexandra Hall