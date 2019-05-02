Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Taiko no Tatsujin is one of Japan’s most iconic arcade games. Recently in Nagoya, two kids appear to have stuffed one of the drums into a plastic bag and walked out of the arcade.



Below is security camera footage of the alleged incident.

But why would anyone steal a Taiko no Tatsujin drum? As one Twitter user pointed out, the drum covers go for several hundred dollars

Apparently, drum covers have gone missing before at the same arcade!