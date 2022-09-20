When the day starts to cool and the leaves turn crunchy orange, I’m in the best mood possible. I want to light a cranberry-scented candle, settle into soft blankets, and boot up one of many great autumnal video games—games that take place in autumn months, or have radiant and full fall settings.



I’ve always been a proud fall lover. That’s for very unoriginal reasons, mostly because I was born in October and self-identify as a scary movie-loving spooky bitch. However! The months leading up to winter’s iciness also wind with exciting possibility in a way other seasons don’t.



Fall is a beginning—the start of school and getting tangled in a warm scarf, time to only listen to Taylor Swift. But that sweet start is quick to change up on you and die. Bare branches will soon start looking like burnt fingers, and it’ll be time to shiver your way to a Halloween party. Then, the next morning, you’ll wake up thinking of pie and strained family dinners. Your home’s heat will be humming in your ear. The transitional season will be nearly over, and you’ll have lived through all of its good, bad, and scary.



Like the season they reflect, autumnal video games span moods, activities, and colors. Here are some great ones, from all different genres, that keep fall’s multifaceted pumpkin core close to heart.

