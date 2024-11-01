Everything You Need To Know About Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Horizon Zero Dawn blew the world away with outrageously attractive graphics when it first launched on the PlayStation 4 back in 2017. In the time since, consoles and PCs alike have progressed even further, giving developers more power than ever to work with. As such, Sony has opted to revisit this hit game to bring its presentation more in line with its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, with a killer remaster that packs in a whole lot of improvements. Here’s what you need to know about Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered.

What’s new in Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered?

Horizon Zero Dawn was already a stunning game on PlayStation 4, and the 60fps update it received a while back for PlayStation 5 left a lot of folks questioning if it even needed a remaster. Well, however you felt about that, a quick glance at the many improvements makes it easy to appreciate this lovingly-crafted upgrade.

So what’s new? Here’s a breakdown of the most notable changes: