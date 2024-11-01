Everything You Need To Know About Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Horizon Zero Dawn blew the world away with outrageously attractive graphics when it first launched on the PlayStation 4 back in 2017. In the time since, consoles and PCs alike have progressed even further, giving developers more power than ever to work with. As such, Sony has opted to revisit this hit game to bring its presentation more in line with its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, with a killer remaster that packs in a whole lot of improvements. Here’s what you need to know about Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered.
What’s new in Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered?
Horizon Zero Dawn was already a stunning game on PlayStation 4, and the 60fps update it received a while back for PlayStation 5 left a lot of folks questioning if it even needed a remaster. Well, however you felt about that, a quick glance at the many improvements makes it easy to appreciate this lovingly-crafted upgrade.
So what’s new? Here’s a breakdown of the most notable changes:
- The overall visuals have been drastically improved, with better textures, increased foliage density, and reworked lighting
- There are more than 10 hours of re-recorded dialogue and motion capture that make characters appear considerably less stiff in cutscenes, looking far more fluid like those in Horizon Forbidden West
- DualSense support is now available, offering haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality
- You can now fully remap your controls
- A wide variety of new accessibility features can be toggled on and off
- Remixed audio that takes advantage of Dolby Atmos and PlayStation’s Tempest 3D AudioTech