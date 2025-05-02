Every Stroomtrooper Variant In Star Wars, Ranked From Best To Worst

Across all of the Star Wars saga we’ve seen a whole lot of Stormtroopers. These armored soldiers are the Empire’s main fighting force and show up in just about every piece of Star Wars media out there, including games, books, comics, and of course movies. But they aren’t all the same. There are many variants of these iconic troopers. Let’s rank them all from best to worst.

Some quick ground rules: We are only focused on canon trooper variants. (Sorry, Radtroopers.) We’re also not including any clones or First Order variants on here. If I included every non-Imperial variant, this list would be twice as long. Nobody wants that. Okay, with that out of the way, let’s rank some troopers!