Elden Ring is still a new game as far as I’m concerned, but it’s also one many players have already sunk dozens or even hundreds of hours into, and any game, no matter how great, can start to lose its luster after a while. A new big thing starts calling out to you, like Neon White, or maybe you become preoccupied with the future and start rewatching the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer until your eyeballs explode. But although Elden Ring doesn’t look as shiny as when you first started playing it, a part of you still feels drawn to it, maybe wanting to finish it for the first time, or perhaps to find out what new game plus has to offer. All you need is something that helps bring back the magic of your first trip through the Lands Between.
Good thing I’m here with eight tips to keep your Elden Ring relationship fresh.