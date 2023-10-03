Our Fave Cosplay Looks From Dragon Con 2023

Atlanta Georgia’s annual convention, Dragon Con, is infamous in the cosplay community for the quality of looks on the show floor. And of course, this year’s convention did not disappoint, from elaborate Godzilla costumes to a lengthy cosplay parade.



Dragon Con 2023 ran this past Labor Day weekend, from August 31 to September 4, and saw nearly 70,000 attendees walk through the doors of the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. Naturally, many of those 70,000 people came dressed to the cosplay nines with costumes based on properties ranging from Blizzard’s hit RPG Diablo IV to Nintendo’s classic Super Mario Bros.

As always, we’ve got a collection of amazing cosplay photos from Mineralblu, and you can check out way more of his stuff on his Instagram page or on his YouTube channel). Proceed onward to see our favorite cosplay looks from Dragon Con 2023.