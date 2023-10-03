Our Fave Cosplay Looks From Dragon Con 2023

Cosplay

Our Fave Cosplay Looks From Dragon Con 2023

The Atlanta-based convention proved its reputation for cosplay excellence is well-earned

nintendo
By
Alyssa Mercante
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Cosplayers portray Final Fantasy X-2's Paine, Guardians of the Galaxy's Groot, and gender-bent versions of Mario's Bowser and Kamek.
Image: Mineralblu / Kotaku

Atlanta Georgia’s annual convention, Dragon Con, is infamous in the cosplay community for the quality of looks on the show floor. And of course, this year’s convention did not disappoint, from elaborate Godzilla costumes to a lengthy cosplay parade.

Advertisement

Dragon Con 2023 ran this past Labor Day weekend, from August 31 to September 4, and saw nearly 70,000 attendees walk through the doors of the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. Naturally, many of those 70,000 people came dressed to the cosplay nines with costumes based on properties ranging from Blizzard’s hit RPG Diablo IV to Nintendo’s classic Super Mario Bros.

As always, we’ve got a collection of amazing cosplay photos from Mineralblu, and you can check out way more of his stuff on his Instagram page or on his YouTube channel). Proceed onward to see our favorite cosplay looks from Dragon Con 2023.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 19

Helen Sharp, Death Becomes Her

Helen Sharp, Death Becomes Her

A cosplayer stands dressed as Goldie Hawn's character in Death Becomes Her.
Photo: Mineralblu

It’s great to see a younger generation embrace one of the best comedies of all time, and this Helen Sharp (Goldie Hawn) cosplay from Death Becomes Her is beautifully done to boot.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 19

Inarius, Diablo IV

Inarius, Diablo IV

A cosplayer stands in front of a red door dressed as Inarius from Diablo IV.
Photo: Mineralblu

A rogue angel and kind of daddy from Diablo IV, Inarius is a tough cosplay to pull off, but this guy nails it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 19

Paine, Final Fantasy X-2

Paine, Final Fantasy X-2

A cosplayer dressed as Paine from Final Fantasy X-2 stands with her sword over her shoulder and a smirk on her face.
Photo: Mineralblu

Quiet and reserved Paine has one of the best Final Fantasy outfits, and this cosplayer has made a version of it that looks expensive. I love it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 19

Sylvanas Windrunner, World of Warcraft

Sylvanas Windrunner, World of Warcraft

A cosplayer dressed as Sylvanas from World of Warcraft stands with hands clasped and eyes upward.
Photo: Mineralblu

World of Warcraft’s Dark Lady and Banshee Queen Sylvanas has a few solid costume options, and this cosplayer’s take is a fantastic one.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 19

Kamek and Bowser, Super Mario Bros.

Kamek and Bowser, Super Mario Bros.

Two cosplayers show off their feminine takes on Kamek and Bowser from the Super Mario Bros. franchise.
Photo: Mineralblu

You know I love a gender-bent cosplay, but I especially love one that plays with the original costume and modernizes or otherwise changes the silhouette. This Kamek and Bowser tick both boxes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 19

Godzilla

Godzilla

A cosplayer dons a full Godzilla suit, complete with glowing blue spikes on his back.
Photo: Mineralblu

This picture genuinely made me gasp. The glowing blue chest piece, eyes, and back spikes coupled with the matte gunmetal armor is absolutely awesome. This looks like it was made by a master armorer. This shit whips.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 19

Maleficent and Conall, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Maleficent and Conall, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Maleficent and Conall from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil stare into the camera.
Photo: Mineralblu

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil film introduced a fairy named Conall who once rescued the famously evil Maleficent. These two cosplayers do the film’s looks justice.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 19

Man-Thing, Marvel

Man-Thing, Marvel

A cosplayer stands dressed as Man-Thing, complete with creepy red eyes and ivy twisting around their body.
Photo: Mineralblu

It’s like the fly, but more swampy. In Marvel Comics lore, Man-Thing was created when a scientist injected himself with a weird serum and then crashed his car into a swamp. In some ways, he’s the OG Florida Man.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 19

The Cosmic Wonder

The Cosmic Wonder

A cosplayer introduces their original character, The Cosmic Wonder, who is covered in galaxy-print designs and wields a staff.
Photo: Mineralblu

There’s nothing cooler than showing up to a convention dressed in an immaculate costume based on a character of your own creation, and this look does just that. The details on the costume, the makeup, the staff—this is top-tier stuff. Cosmic Wonder comic, when?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 19

Fran Drescher, The Nanny

Fran Drescher, The Nanny

A cosplayer holds a SAG-AFTRA strike sign while dressed as Fran Drescher's character from the '90s sitcom The Nanny.
Photo: Mineralblu

We love a fair contract, and we love this costume.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 19

Groot, Guardians of the Galaxy

Groot, Guardians of the Galaxy

A cosplayer stands dressed as a smiling version of tree-based Marvel hero, Groot.
Photo: Mineralblu

I am very happy this cosplayer chose to make a Groot mask that shows the little cutie smiling. This is very good.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 19

War Machine, Marvel

War Machine, Marvel

A cosplayer dressed as War Machine readies their hand cannons.
Photo: Mineralblu

There’s always gonna be a few rock-solid Iron Mans or War Machines at a ‘con.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 19

Spider-Punk, Spider-Woman, The Prowler, Across The Spider-Verse

Spider-Punk, Spider-Woman, The Prowler, Across The Spider-Verse

Three cosplayers dressed as Spider-Punk, Spider-Woman, and The Prowler from Across The Spider-Verse stand together, with Spider-Punk's hand on Spider-Woman's baby bump.
Photo: Mineralblu

I love that Spider-Woman is seemingly pregnant, just like the character is in Across the Spider-Verse!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 19

Raiden, Metal Gear Rising

Raiden, Metal Gear Rising

A cosplayer dressed as Raiden from Metal Gear Rising wields a glowing red sword.
Photo: Mineralblu

Gender. Bent. Raiden. That’s it, that’s the tweet.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 19

Stella, Interstellar 5555

Stella, Interstellar 5555

A cosplayer looks off-camera while dressed as Stella from Interstella 5555
Photo: Mineralblu

This is a fantastic choice for a costume. Stella is a character from Interstella 5555, an animated movie that’s basically just visuals for Daft Punk’s 2003 album “Discovery.” The cosplayer didn’t just choose an obscure (and very cool) character to cosplay, but they did an incredible job with the look, too.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 19

Adam Smasher, Cyberpunk 2077

Adam Smasher, Cyberpunk 2077

Atom Smasher from Cyberpunk 2077 stands menacingly.
Photo: Mineralblu

I wouldn’t wanna fight over the last pizza slice with this guy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 19

Bumblebee, Transformers

Bumblebee, Transformers

A cosplayer dressed as Bumblebee from Transformers cocks their head at the camera.
Photo: Mineralblu

Bumblebee is the cutest Transformer, and this look proves it.

What was your favorite cosplay from Dragon Con 2023?

Advertisement

19 / 19