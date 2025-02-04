31 Moments That Made The Dragon Age Series Unforgettable

One of the last major choices you’ll make in Dragon Age: Origins comes back to Morrigan. The witch has had more than enough reasons to leave the party considering she doesn’t really get along with anyone on the team, but she sticks around long enough to give you a final choice: ending the Blight will cost you your life—unless you or Alistair undergoes a blood magic ritual that will transfer the Archdemon’s soul into an unborn child. It sounds like a get-out-of-jail-free card, all you have to do is lay with her for one night or convince Alistair to do it. But Morrigan is cagey with her intentions and says that whether you agree or not, she will leave the party after the final battle. This is why she’s been here this whole time, but does that mean any connection you’ve formed with her was all an act? What will become of this child? Is it going to be like any other child or will it be some darkspawn demon that could bring about just as much pain in the world as the archdemon would? Morrigan gives you nothing to go on, but makes her terms clear. Dragon Age: Origins would go on to have three sequels that would wipe away the ambiguity of this decision, but at the time, all you had to go on here was your trust of Morrigan, or lack thereof. Everything you’ve ever been told about blood magic and interrupting the natural order of the Blight should tell you to say “no,” but are you willing to risk it to save your own life? It’s a fascinating choice. Did Dragon Age do right by it? Your mileage may vary.