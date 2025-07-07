Ring Psychology: Understanding The 6 Phases Of A Wrestling Match Through Heel Era John Cena
The Finest Cosplay Appearing At Dokomi 2025

Cosplay

Germany's anime and gaming festival featured an extraordinary array of outfits

Kotaku Bot
Three cosplayers from Dokami convention in Germany.
Image: Mineralblu / Kotaku

Düsseldorf’s Dokomi is an annual anime and Japanese entertainment convention, with a special focus on cosplay. So of course that means Mineralblu were there, in order to capture the finest fits on the show floor, to share with you today.

This selection of photos features a fantastic spread of outfits across gaming and anime, including a lot of love for League of Legends. Cosplay we don’t often see, like Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku and Love And Deepspace sit alongside stalwart sources such as Elden Ring and Resident Evil, but honestly, I’m most delighted to see Clair Obscur making its way through with a superb Sciel outfit.

Don’t forget to watch the video of the event below, and then click on to see some of the best cosplay Dokomi 2025 had to offer.

Mineralblu
2 / 20

2B Bride, Nier: Automata

2B Bride, Nier: Automata

A cosplayer at Dokomi 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
3 / 20

Yuzuriha, Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku

Yuzuriha, Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku

A cosplayer at Dokomi 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
4 / 20

Burnice White, Zenless Zone Zero

Burnice White, Zenless Zone Zero

A cosplayer at Dokomi 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
5 / 20

Sciel, Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Sciel, Clair Obscur Expedition 33

A cosplayer at Dokomi 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
6 / 20

Aurora, League of Legends

Aurora, League of Legends

A cosplayer at Dokomi 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
7 / 20

Shadowheart, Baldur's Gate 3

Shadowheart, Baldur’s Gate 3

A cosplayer at Dokomi 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
8 / 20

Zoro / Boa Hancock, One Piece

Zoro / Boa Hancock, One Piece

A cosplayer at Dokomi 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
9 / 20

Ada Wong, Resident Evil

Ada Wong, Resident Evil

A cosplayer at Dokomi 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
10 / 20

Chi, Chobits

Chi, Chobits

A cosplayer at Dokomi 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
11 / 20

Love and Deepspace

Love and Deepspace

A cosplayer at Dokomi 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
12 / 20

Nagato (Pain), Naruto

Nagato (Pain), Naruto

A cosplayer at Dokomi 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
13 / 20

Radagon / Queen Marika, Elden Ring

Radagon / Queen Marika, Elden Ring

A cosplayer at Dokomi 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
14 / 20

Kayle, League of Legends

Kayle, League of Legends

A cosplayer at Dokomi 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
15 / 20

Ahri Snow Moon, League of Legends

Ahri Snow Moon, League of Legends

A cosplayer at Dokomi 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
16 / 20

Gretel, SINoALICE

Gretel, SINoALICE

A cosplayer at Dokomi 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
17 / 20

Tifa Lockheart, Final Fantasy VII

Tifa Lockheart, Final Fantasy VII

A cosplayer at Dokomi 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
18 / 20

Mikasa Ackerman, Attack on Titan

Mikasa Ackerman, Attack on Titan

A cosplayer at Dokomi 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
19 / 20

Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen

A cosplayer at Dokomi 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu

20 / 20