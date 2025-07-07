The Finest Cosplay Appearing At Dokomi 2025

Düsseldorf’s Dokomi is an annual anime and Japanese entertainment convention, with a special focus on cosplay. So of course that means Mineralblu were there, in order to capture the finest fits on the show floor, to share with you today.

This selection of photos features a fantastic spread of outfits across gaming and anime, including a lot of love for League of Legends. Cosplay we don’t often see, like Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku and Love And Deepspace sit alongside stalwart sources such as Elden Ring and Resident Evil, but honestly, I’m most delighted to see Clair Obscur making its way through with a superb Sciel outfit.

Don’t forget to watch the video of the event below, and then click on to see some of the best cosplay Dokomi 2025 had to offer.