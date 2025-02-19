Every David Fincher Movie, Ranked By Depravity

Something isn’t right about David Fincher, and we love him for it. Although he’s never won an Oscar for Best Director, few filmmakers in the history of cinema have better mastered the art of human depravity. Fincher’s movies have introduced us to an alien being born by ripping itself out of a dog’s stomach, a grown man aging backwards, and a sexual assault scene too graphic to even describe in this paragraph. But, his movies reach a more primal level of depravity when the grotesque isn’t overtly graphic, but psychological.

Mark Zuckerberg may have created a social media platform that helped disrupt a U.S. election, but I wouldn’t say he’s as depraved as Michael Fassbender’s assassin in The Killer. And yet, Fincher crafts Zuckerberg as a misanthropic digital dictator in The Social Network, one whose emotionless disregard for people in the pursuit of technological advancement makes him more machine than man. So, even when a Fincher film doesn’t promise blood and guts, just know you’ll still leave feeling disgusted yet glad you watched.



Before the arrival of Fincher’s next film, a Western crime thriller called Bitterroot set to stream on Netflix, let’s prepare our minds (and stomachs) with a look through his depraved filmography.